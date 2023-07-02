The fireworks will fly in a few nights, flashing and popping and exploding in the skies above all 50 states and overhead at the nation’s capital in the District of Columbia.

There’s always reason to celebrate on July 4 — the date in 1776 when America’s Founding Fathers adopted and signed the Declaration of Independence to mark our sovereignty from Great Britain following the Revolutionary War.

The Declaration’s most famous sentence, now 247 years old, remains one of the most formidable and inspirational written in the history of mankind: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The Declaration and, years later, the United States Constitution — the supreme law of the land that began with those three powerful words of “We the People” — brought together the ideals that helped shape our democracy and established America as the greatest country in the world.

July 4, remember, is about country, about freedom — not about the fireworks. The fireworks are but a symbol for our independence.

We also must remember — not just on America’s birthday but every day — that we must remain vigilant to preserve our way of life. There have always been threats, both domestic and from abroad, ranging from war to sickness to financial recession to hate, and we shouldn’t expect extremists in our own land or foreign rivals to stop trying to alter the landscape.

History tells us as much. History also has a way of repeating itself, seemingly coming back around in 100-year cycles.

The influenza epidemic of 1918, which broke out months before the end of World War I, attacked about a fifth of the world’s population and killed an estimated 50 million people, including some 675,000 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 100 years later, in the final stages of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, a conflict that began following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 virus and its subsequent variants raged across the world, spreading a different sort of terror. As of Saturday, COVID is blamed for nearly 7 million deaths globally and more than 1.1 million in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.

The early 1900s were marked by a financial panic that repeated itself in the 2000s. There was a sharp rise in nativism in both centuries — marked by calls to limit or restrict immigration and an increasing number of targeted crimes against Asians, Jews and others, as well as persecution of religious beliefs and a resurgence of hate groups.

Others have played a similar role before and since — such as the “Know Nothing” Party of 1856 and the John Birch Society — but the Ku Klux Klan was the personification of fear and nativism at home in this time. Though not as violent as its first and third incarnations, which were known for cross burnings and lynchings, the Klan’s second incarnation was no less racist — and much more widespread and mainstream, with 4 million members in the U.S., according to author and historian Linda Gordon in her 2017 book, “The Second Coming of the KKK.”

This version of the Klan was primarily non-violent, choosing instead to attempt to wield control and influence economically and in politics. It had Klan Klubs for kids and women, picnics and parades, and it had a shocking influence in many Protestant churches.

KKK-endorsed politicians held the governor’s offices in Oregon, Texas and Colorado, and also controlled various mayoral offices, gaining such a foothold that not even the President of the United States would condemn the Klan, likely for fear of losing public support.

“America for Americans” was the Klan’s slogan.

Sound familiar?

One of the Klan’s most powerful players of the 1920s was D.C. Stephenson. He was a man who, to the world, was a flamboyant showman but, in reality, was nothing more than a lonely sociopath who thrived on adoration and manipulated others into doing his bidding.

“I’m a nobody from nowhere, really — but I’ve got the biggest brains,” he once famously boasted, The Smithsonian Magazine wrote in a 2012 piece about his rise and fall. That was truer than he let on: Stephenson had fabricated his life story, even falsely claiming to be a WWI veteran, but it didn’t matter to the people.

To achieve his goal of gaining power and money, Stephenson used fear and anger as weapons. He quickly rose to become “the central figure in the Klan’s expansion across the American Midwest of the 1920’s,” Timothy Egan wrote in his book, “A Fever in the Heartland,” which published this year.

Within two years of donning the hood and robe, Stephenson controlled the Klan in 21 states, the New York Times reported. He ruled from an office in Indiana that featured, on his desk, seven black telephones and a white one — a direct line, he claimed, to the president, a position he expected to someday have for himself.

The truth didn’t matter and could be bent. The truth was only what Stephenson said it was; what mattered was doing the will of the “old man,” as he called himself. Public officials were cowed into obeying the demands of the Klan. Many pledged fealty to Stephenson personally — promising they would not make any political decisions against his will.

Does he not sound familiar?

For example, after the 1924 election, many elected officials in Indiana were gathered around a large table with Stephenson at the helm. “A secretive order had taken over the Republican Party,” Egan wrote. The power had been taken out of the hands of the people and put into the hands of this order. These officials swore their allegiance.

“One after another, the public officials rose and recited the pledge to the head of a private political order,” Egan wrote.

Does this sound similar to the Idaho Republican Party’s pledge to uphold all “new” rules and resolutions? Or the Citizens Alliance of Idaho pledge? Or the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance pledge? Should we not be alarmed when a select few determine that the oath of office — to uphold, to the best of your ability, the Idaho and U.S. constitutions and, most importantly, the pledge to represent the people — isn’t enough?

While KKK vigilantes roamed the streets to stamp out licentiousness, Stephenson lived a life of lying, cavorting, boozing and womanizing. He held garish parties at his mansion or on his 98-foot yacht for guests including elected officials, judges, and industry leaders — breaking all of his own rules, objectifying women and drinking bootlegged liquor.

Extortion and embezzlement had made him rich, ostentatiously so. The Klan had made him powerful, even untouchable.

But just for a time. While Stephenson once bragged, “I am the law,” according to Egan’s book, the KKK Grand Master was eventually held to account after he kidnapped and raped a woman named Madge Oberholtzer, whose testimony, transcribed and sworn on her deathbed, led to Stephenson’s conviction and the eventual downfall of the Klan’s reign of terror.

Nobody is above the law, in the end.

In his analysis, Egan powerfully captured one important learned lesson: “Democracy was a fragile thing, stable and steady until it was broken and trampled. A man who didn’t care about shattering every convention — and then found new ways to vandalize the contract that allowed free people to govern themselves — could do unthinkable damage.”

How much of this sounds familiar?

We truly believe most people are good. What we’ve learned through history, though, is that it takes but a few people in the hands of demagogic leaders to grow disease in the citizenry — including in some churches that would be better to focus on teaching us to love our neighbors.

It also takes just a few courageous among us to stand up and stop it. Like Madge Oberholtzer. Like Will Remy, the attorney who prosecuted Stephenson. Like George Dale, the Indiana newspaper editor who defied Stephenson — even at the expense of his career.

As they led, people followed. And, almost as quickly as it had risen to prominence and power, the second incarnation of the Klan faded into history. The virulence and hate and nativism — while not altogether gone — became dormant.

Democracy, indeed, can be fragile, and we each have a role to play in preserving its strength. If we don’t stand up to fear, to bullying, to manipulation, to “leaders” who want freedom for themselves but not the rest of us and who seek to steal the people’s power and consolidate it in the hands of the few, we put at risk the life our Founding Fathers intended for us.

That our Constitution promised us.

That our God wants for us.

It’s 100 years after D.C. Stephenson and the second incarnation of the Klan. We couldn’t let it all happen again. Or, have we already?

