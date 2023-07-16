The first 2024 Republican presidential debate is about a month away.

We’re not sure how to feel about that — and we suspect many of you aren’t, either. We’ll watch. We’ll take mental notes. We’ll talk about it with our friends and family.

We may, after all, vote for one of them. Well, possibly — if the Idaho Legislature does its job and restores the state’s primary next spring.

Then again, we can’t help but wonder if any of what’s said on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will matter in the end — especially if Donald Trump isn’t on the stage? The former president will almost certainly be the party’s nominee, setting up the rematch nobody wants to see against Joe Biden, whose underwhelming presidency hasn’t seemed to deter Democrats who, understandably, but foolishly, don’t appear interested in trying anything new.

It’s a distinct possibility Trump won’t show up. In addition to having little to gain, Trump has expressed an unwillingness to sign the Republican National Committee’s pledge to support the eventual nominee, a prerequisite to qualify for the opening debate.

Trump’s stance, so far, is that his support would depend on the nominee. We can’t imagine any scenario in which Trump would support anybody but himself. Can you?

As we embark on the long haul to Nov. 5, 2024, our hope is for a deeper, more civil dialogue. From Republicans and from Democrats. We want to know why we should vote for you, not why we shouldn’t vote for somebody else. We want to be inspired. We want to see respect for the process.

Who is the right choice to be our country’s next president? That’s up to you to vote your conscience.

While the fate of Idaho’s 2024 presidential primary remains unclear — and only the Legislature’s action can spare us from the Idaho Republican Party’s participation-limiting, power-grab-of-a-caucus — we want to be clear that we will not endorse any candidate or tell you how to vote and why.

We are not blind to Trump’s faults, of which there are many — and then there are the two historic indictments against him. Yet, still, we know some voters will best identify with him and support his bid to reclaim the White House.

We are also not blind to Biden’s shortcomings, again, of which there are many — not to mention the cloud of corruption that hangs over his presidency. Yet, still, we know some voters will best identify with him and support his campaign to keep the Oval Office.

Still others will side with former Vice President Mike Pence, or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, or Nikki Haley, or Chris Christie, or another of the candidates in an already too-crowded field of Republicans. Some hard-left Democrats may even break from Biden in favor of Marianne Williamson or Robert Kennedy, Jr. Those people should vote their conscience.

We won’t tell you who to vote for, nor should anybody else. It’s your right as an American, and your choice.

Quote We deserve more of the statesmanship of our past and less of the hostility of our today.

We will, however, tell you that you should expect more from the people asking you to give them the highest power in this greatest nation in the world. We also encourage you to avoid knee-jerk choices, to consider the full body of work, and to pay attention through the news sources you trust for the truth.

Name-calling is childish. Expect more. Fear-mongering is a sign of immaturity. Expect more. Bullying is wrong. Expect more.

We do, indeed, deserve more. We deserve a persuasive dialogue, an open exchange of ideas without ridicule, and civility and respect for our fellow man and woman. We deserve more of the statesmanship of our past and less of the hostility of our today.

That’s sadly become a lot to ask for in a fractured country where politics have overwhelmed principles and, in some cases, become more important than the character of the person seeking office. But if you expect more, someone else will, too. Change begins with a single person.

If we want change, we have to vote for it. We know the road we’re on now. Do you still want to go where it’s taking you?

