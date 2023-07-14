In a 2019 survey, one in five Idaho students reported being offered, sold, or given an illegal drug in the past 30 days. Today, our children are increasingly likely to get offered fentanyl.

Illegal fentanyl comes in powder and pill form. Recently, two drug busts on Highway 93 near Twin Falls confiscated 15 pounds of fentanyl. That quantity is enough to kill every man, woman, and child in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming.

Fentanyl deaths are rising in Idaho. Fifty times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, this synthetic opioid plays a growing role in drug overdoses. The most recent Idaho data shows 353 overdose deaths in 2021, with 152 of those deaths connected to fentanyl. We must stop the trafficking of fentanyl in Idaho.

We need better education for our families, our schools, and our communities about the dangers of drugs, and increased risks associated with fentanyl. The Idaho Legislature can support those efforts with legislation that adds fentanyl to the list of the drug trafficking mandatory minimums. During the last session, this proposed legislation failed. Many of the people who testified against these efforts came from other states and ignored that Idaho’s mandatory minimums have made our state very unattractive for the trafficking other illegal drugs.

Quote Clearly, we’re not a state that welcomes drugs. Fentanyl, the deadliest of the current drugs, must be added to our mandatory minimum code.

Drug trafficking is a very serious crime. In Idaho Code 3727-39(b), it states, “The legislature hereby finds and declares that trafficking in controlled substances in the state of Idaho is a primary contributor to a societal problem that causes loss of life, personal injury and theft of property, and exacts a tremendous toll on the citizens of this state.”

Clearly, we’re not a state that welcomes drugs. Fentanyl, the deadliest of the current drugs, must be added to our mandatory minimum code.

Some are opposed to mandatory minimums because they take away a judge’s discretion. Opponents claim we’re throwing people in jail just for possession under these laws. However, the proposed drug quantities to qualify as drug trafficking do not come close to being a judgement call. Clear and certain mandatory minimum sentences can deter fentanyl trafficking.

When someone is indicted on trafficking charges, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The burden rests with the prosecution to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the individual is guilty of trafficking, as defined in Idaho Code. A simple possession of illegal drugs does not constitute trafficking. The trafficker must have huge quantities of the drug to qualify for mandatory minimum punishments.

Lives lost to fentanyl overdoses represent the leading cause of death in people ages 18 to 45. We have an opportunity and a responsibility to save Idahoans. Our mandatory minimums for other drugs have proved to be a deterrent, We have jail recordings and cell phone messages showing that traffickers do not want to come to Idaho due to our mandatory minimums. Currently, there is no deterrent for fentanyl traffickers in Idaho.

The only punishment available for this deadly street drug comes nowhere close to accounting for the social costs to Idaho. Education is vital, but so are deterrents to the traffickers. This coming January, we have an opportunity as a Legislature to address the rising fentanyl problem right here in Idaho.

I encourage you to call or email your Idaho legislators. Please let them know if you support adopting mandatory minimums for fentanyl. Together, we can fight the scourge of fentanyl.