How would you answer if somebody asked you, 'What's in Twin Falls?'

Moving. It’s a great adventure – and also one of the worst things we do in life, right?

There are boxes everywhere. You always run out of tape, and usually while trying to assemble one of those dozens of boxes. Where did the Sharpie go? Are you sure you checked the back closet?

And that’s just the packing. Then there’s the loading, the driving, the unpacking.

That’s how it’s been for my family more than a few times in the last nearly 20 years: From Wyoming to Utah, back to Wyoming, to Florida, back to Utah, out to California. We want this move to Idaho to be the last one. We’re driving into Twin Falls in the next few days, planting ourselves in a house and planning to make it a home.

We’re excited (and not just because a moving company is doing almost all the work this time).

Idaho represents new beginnings – especially since Taidyn, our only child, will be going off to college next fall. Cass and I will be empty-nesters with the time, energy and desire to do our part in the Magic Valley.

We’re joining a local service club. We will seek out a church home to find fellowship. We’ll explore other ways to be part of the community, too.

“There truly is ‘Magic’ in our valley!” one Times-News reader wrote in an email welcoming me.

There are, indeed, few better places to be than Idaho. Not that you need me to tell you that.

U.S. News & World Report had the Gem State at No. 5 in its latest Best States Rankings, which bring together thousands of data points – from education to health care, the economy to the environment. That was up from 16th in 2019 and, remarkably, from 32nd in 2017.

Why is Idaho on the rise? It’s a combination of factors, according to the rankings, including a growing economy that brings an economic stability that’s increasingly difficult to find in today’s world, a sound infrastructure for roadways, bridges and power, and especially low rates of violent crime and property crime.

Add in the natural splendor, which rivals neighboring Wyoming, Montana and Utah, though often without the same fanfare, and it’s easy to understand why Idaho has been the fastest-growing state since 2019, up more than 2%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

So, yes, Idaho is growing. But, no, the secret isn’t truly out.

“You really move to Twin Falls?” a friend asked me on Facebook. “Why?”

He wasn’t done: “What’s in Twin Falls?”

My answer was easy: What I want.

Some might gripe that it’s too cold in the winter. Or too remote. Or too windy. My only complaint, if you can call it that, is there’s not a Chipotle. I’ll get over it.

What’s in Twin Falls? All of us. Let’s enjoy it.

See you soon, neighbors.