My daughter went to her senior prom last weekend (and looked more beautiful than any words I could use to describe her in this space). She got her housing assignment at Southern Utah University on Thursday night.

Next month is her 18th birthday and high school graduation. A few months later, Taidyn will be off to Cedar City, where, essentially, her childhood will end and her adulthood will begin, leaving Cass and I to settle into a different life.

It’s all hard to believe. Our only child, soon to be on her own.

No wonder I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting lately on her younger years. The silly games and laughs, the adventures to the mall, the school concerts and plays, all of those days and nights on the red carpet in and around Hollywood for her once-upon-a-time talk show.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention “Deebee,” the blanket with a personality. And the many reenactments of our favorite scenes from the 1980s cartoon, “Jem and the Holograms.” The chocolate-dipped strawberries at Golden Corral are a lasting memory, too.

Oh, the family trips. We went fishing in New York, and rode a fire truck in Denver, and visited a castle in Utah.

Well — sort of. Those experiences all happened inside children’s museums, which we often sought out during our travels across the country or frequented when we were fortunate to live near one. Each of them offered a new glimpse into the world around us, opening doors for exploration, learning and appreciation — and no two trips were the same, no matter how often we visited.

Of all the memories from Taidyn’s childhood, I can truly say our days at children’s museums are among my favorites. She satisfied her curiosities. She grew through imagination. She learned what she couldn’t have learned anywhere else. And I got to be there with her and see it with my own eyes.

As a parent, I felt accomplished.

That’s why I lit up when I stumbled across a link for the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley one night last winter as I was researching our potential move to Twin Falls.

“Wow! There’s a children’s museum!” I thought.

While Taidyn has aged out of children’s museums — she’s more of the Taylor-Swift-concert-in-Las-Vegas sort of girl now — I was excited that the thousands of kiddos across south-central Idaho (and their families) had such a place in their backyard.

Within moments of landing on the website (www.cmmv.org), however, I realized the museum was a vision, not yet a reality.

It’s a bold vision, too: A 14,000-square-foot downtown building “for children up to 11 years old and their families to imagine, create, dream, explore, and discover the magic in the Magic Valley,” the website says.

There would be wings of the building dedicated to the Snake River and to agriculture, a climbing structure and an art studio, a teaching kitchen and a water exhibit. Plus more.

It’s also a vision within reach, thanks to years of work from a group of dedicated women who first broached the idea in March 2018 and the dozens of others who have since joined the cause.

The Magic Valley effort gained recognition from the Association of Children’s Museums as an emerging museum and 501©(3) status later in 2018, followed by a successful start-up campaign that raised $150,000 in 2020 and an agreement in 2021 with the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency for the purchase of a half-acre lot on the corner of 3rd Street South and Idaho Street South.

The museum’s “Launch a Legacy” capital campaign is ongoing to raise $7 million for construction of the building and $4.25 million for the fabrication of exhibits, plus additional funding for an endowment and scholarships for disadvantaged families.

The renderings of the proposed museum are eye-opening. So, too, would the impact of such a place.

Beginning next week, I’ve invited museum organizers to share more with us in each Monday edition of the Times-News. The museum’s temporary installment of stories will focus on the power of play, literacy, diversity, accessibility and other lifelong learning outcomes that can be tied through federal data to children’s museums.

While those statistics and studies will tell a convincing story, I don’t need numbers to believe. I already do because I lived it with Taidyn. She’s better for it, so am I, so is our family.

Let’s build this museum!