The age-old saying goes “If you ate today, thank a farmer.”

We have an opportunity to thank our farmers in Idaho and help provide them with what they need. Senate Joint Memorial 101 is an answer to the pleas of those in agriculture who are becoming casualties at the hand of President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies.

The joint memorial states; “The Federal government has failed to meet its responsibility to secure our Nation ... and has failed to provide a guest worker Visa program that can meet the labor demands of domestic business ... This Memorial expresses the desire of Idaho citizens and businesses that the Federal immigration system be modernized to secure the border, to provide for a legal workforce of guest workers, and asks that Idaho’s delegation become National leaders on this topic.”

This is a no-brainer for anyone who has interacted with farmers and ranchers recently. Those with the responsibility of feeding the world will tell you that labor is the issue that keeps them awake at night. Too many politicians who don’t understand what it takes to feed the world are doing what they do best, getting in the way of helping Idaho farmers.

It’s an idle politician who panders to the political talking points and hopes that the voters stay uninformed. Those who are criticizing this bill have never known the panic of digging spuds before they freeze or bailing hay before it rains.

We are not going to sit back and let Idaho agriculture be sacrificed to the failure of the Biden administration. If they aren’t going to lead on immigration reform, then we will. If they are not going to help our farmers, then we will.

Make no mistake, we are not soft on immigration. We do not support amnesty and neither does Idaho’s agriculture industry. No reasonable human is suggesting we look the other way while illegal immigrants flood into our nation. We are calling for the same thing that the Trump administration called for; secure the border, have a legal and merit-based immigration system.

Unfortunately, there are consequences to inaction on this issue. Idaho’s economy is synonymous with agriculture. It is our heritage, our culture and how many of our friends and neighbors pay the bills. The ripple effects of Idaho farming affect every facet of our economy. This industry will fail without employees to support it.

We echo the words of the Idaho Republican Party platform calling for a “strong and viable agriculture industry” with an effective guest worker program that allows for a consistent and legal workforce. This is what our farmers need and this is how we can support and thank them.