From the very first one-room schoolhouse to the 16 schools of today, the Twin Falls community has a long history of supporting education. Over the past 12 years, the Twin Falls School District has utilized a supplemental levy to ensure that our school system provides a safe and secure learning environment, a wide variety of student activities free of up-front costs for families, and sufficient numbers of staff members to maintain optimal class sizes, direct student support, and ensure efficient operations.

This year, the TFSD is pursuing a renewal of this supplemental levy at the same amount, $5.7 million per year for two years. The Budget Advisory Committee made up of a wide variety of district patrons, advised the district on this decision and determined that a continuation of the current levy would allow the district to maintain programs and focus on school security while being mindful of property tax concerns by not raising the amount collected.

In fact, if the levy is approved, property owners can expect tax payments for this levy to remain the same or decrease as the market value in Twin Falls continues to grow.

The $5.7 million per year levy in Twin Falls will fund three things: School security, student activities, and staff salaries.

The supplemental levy is anything but supplemental here in Twin Falls. With roughly 80% of the district budget going toward employees, this levy pays for the people who have a direct impact on the academic success of our students and the future success of our community.

Roughly 70 classified (secretaries, cooks, custodians, and classroom aids), 27 certified (teachers and counselors), and 6.5 administrative staff positions are supported by the supplemental levy. Additionally, the levy provides funding that allows the district to maintain the basic operations of student activities like athletics, band, and choir so that there is no upfront cost to families for their children to participate in these programs.

Finally, the levy provides the necessary funding for enhanced school security. The levy pays for school safety personnel like school resource officers, elementary security guards, and behavior and safety aids. These are critical components of the TFSD safety and security plan. It is our responsibility as a community to do what we can to ensure that our school campuses are safe places where our students feel welcomed and protected. This has never been more true than it is today.

The Twin Falls School Board believes that levy elections are an important community decision and we encourage all community members to participate by voting. Election Day is Tuesday and you can vote at your regular polling place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.