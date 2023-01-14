GUEST EDITORIAL: Let’s start talking and working together for Idaho’s future

For friends and supporters in the Magic Valley, I express my sincere gratitude to you. You have entrusted me to represent you as your state representative for District 24 in the Idaho Legislature. My service to our community is a serious responsibility. We will only have a strong community and effective representation when we work together and trust our neighbors.

With the legislative session underway, I encourage you to share your thoughts with me on issues that matter to you and your family.

To begin, I want to report back after my first week representing you. On Monday, Gov. Brad Little addressed the Idaho Legislature, delivering the 2023 State of the State address. I encourage all Idahoans to read the full text of the governor’s talk, available at gov.idaho.gov.

Gov. Little outlined his major legislative priorities this year under the banner of “Idaho First.” I appreciate his leadership in proposing thoughtful investments in education, law enforcement, infrastructure and property tax relief.

I am pleased to hear the strong support for education from our statewide leaders. Our state leadership is committed to improving educational opportunities and outcomes in our state, and I share their commitment to these efforts. Idaho’s rural communities experience significant challenges when educating children, and I will ensure that every vote I make respects and strengthens education in our rural communities.

Two other important issues impacting our community specifically outlined were bolstering rural health care options and protecting our water.

As we all know, water and water rights are the lifeblood of our valley. Unless we want to end up like our neighboring states to the west, it is incumbent upon us to invest in protecting water and building water infrastructure supporting both the residential and commercial uses.

Additionally, rural health care support was identified as a top priority in this next year. As a rural community, we can improve access to quality and affordable care. I am looking forward to partnering with my legislative colleagues and our executive branch to help deliver solutions on these critical issues.

We are blessed as a state to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust economy and tremendous momentum in our business and agriculture climate. Gov. Little highlighted some of the historic decisions and outcomes that Idahoans have realized over the last four years.

But Idaho is not isolated from the challenges of inflation, fentanyl and other drug abuse, behavioral health and illegal immigration. There have already been many discussions about these matters in my short representative experience, and I am confident that we will bring forward bills to address these matters.

In December, the Idaho House of Representatives elected Mike Moyle to be our Speaker and senior leader in the House. He is a great man, and we are grateful to have his experience accompanied by an outstanding leadership team at the helm.

I have great hope this group of representatives will be cordial, professional, respectful and diligent as we protect and defend our “shining city on the hill” we call Idaho. We must keep Idaho the great state it is to live in, to raise our families, and to enjoy a safe and prosperous community.

The motivation to provide thoughtful and responsive representation to you is what drives me through this work, but I need your help. As I have shared with you updates from Boise, please share with me your ideas and questions on how to improve our communities.

Email me your questions or concerns at CDixon@house.idaho.gov, and let’s find a way forward.

I look forward to sharing more updates on our work and, again, I am sincerely honored by this opportunity to represent you at the Capitol.

Rep. Chenele Dixon (R-Twin Falls) serves District 24 in the Idaho House.