I am proud to represent one of the state’s most important agricultural areas.

According to a recent University of Idaho study, 42% of the jobs and 59% of total sales in the Magic Valley are linked directly and indirectly to agriculture.

Those are very big numbers — astounding, actually — and show that agriculture has a massive impact on the Magic Valley economy.

That U of I study also showed the agricultural industry is responsible for 48% of the Magic Valley’s gross regional product, which is a broad measure of the total value of all goods and services in the area.

“Contributions of Agribusiness to the Magic Valley Economy,” conducted by Steven Hines, a University of Idaho Extension educator in Jerome County, factored the direct impact of agriculture as well as the indirect impacts.

Farmers and ranchers selling their commodities would count as a direct impact, while indirect impacts would include things such as the purchase of fertilizer and chemicals, fuel and farm equipment.

The bottom line is the report showed that agriculture is extremely important to the Magic Valley area, which includes Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

I would argue that is a good thing, since the production of food is probably the most important sector of the economy there is. As a popular bumper sticker puts it, “No farms, no food.”

In the not-too-distant past, there was an effort by some people in the state to move away from the state’s agricultural roots. Thankfully, those efforts failed.

I believe it is very important to not only remind people of Idaho’s agricultural roots, and to be proud of them, but to find ways to protect and promote farming and ranching and guard against attempts to harm the industry.

The U of I report also showed that agriculture contributes about $12 billion of sales in the region and 43,000 jobs.

Kudos to U of I for realizing the importance of conducting such studies and kudos to the farmers and ranchers in Idaho and the Magic Valley for the hard work they do in providing an abundant, safe and affordable supply of food products.

Again, it is my pleasure to serve the people of southern Idaho and we truly know why our area is called the “Magic Valley.”