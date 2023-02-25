As an eastern Oregon leader in the "Greater Idaho" movement, I’d like to explain why we are asking your state legislators to vote to begin talks with Oregon about the possibility of relocating the Oregon/Idaho state line. We are grateful that the Idaho House voted in favor last week and hope the Idaho Senate will soon do the same.

So far, 11 counties of eastern Oregon have voted for ballot measures that require their officials to advance the possibility of becoming a part of Idaho. The movement has won elections every May and November since 2020, and the campaign continues on to another county this May and, hopefully, three more in the future.

Our movement proposes that nearly all of eastern Oregon, except the city of Bend, becomes a part of Idaho. This is an area populated by 380,000 citizens. The area is very similar to Idaho — geographically, economically, politically, and culturally. Our proposal would increase the population of Idaho by 21%, making Idaho as big as Montana and twice as populous.

State lines have been shifted dozens of times in U.S. history, although most shifts have been minor. If two states want to move their state boundaries, they must negotiate an “interstate compact” specifying the change and then submit that agreement to Congress for approval.

Congress routinely approves interstate compacts each year. A poll by top-ranked Trafalgar Group showed Idaho voters are strongly in favor. A poll of Oregonians showed good support, too. This is why we believe the state line could really be relocated to match the location of the region’s cultural divide.

Why move the state line?

Idaho would have the satisfaction of freeing rural, conservative communities from progressive blue-state law. We are dismayed by the manner in which Oregon government has marginalized our values and villainized our resource-based livelihoods. This is why our counties voted 75% Republican last year (Idaho voted 67% Republican).

These counties would help maintain rural values in the Idaho Legislature — values of faith, family, and self-reliance. All of eastern Oregon voted against marijuana legalization and the decriminalization of hard drugs.

Currently, Oregon stores are selling drugs right on the edge of the Treasure Valley, which is likely increasing crime and causing families, and productivity, to suffer. Moving the state line would push drug shops four hours farther west, and away from most of Idaho’s population.

Many people are moving to Idaho to gain political refuge from blue states. Adding a large part of Oregon to Idaho would take some pressure off Idaho’s current housing market by giving new people more potential locations. It would reduce traffic congestion and reduce the loss of Idaho farmland to suburban housing.

Idahoans would benefit financially from the deal. An economic analysis by the Claremont Institute showed an annual net benefit to Idaho’s state government budget of $170 million. The counties included in our proposal already have the same average income as Idahoans, according to US government BEA statistics.

Freed from Oregon’s job-killing regulations and taxes, these counties would experience an economic surge that would benefit Idaho even more. Since only 51% of the area is public land, adding this area would actually reduce the total percentage of public land in Idaho.

Like many Americans, we in eastern Oregon admire the successes of the people of Idaho. Please, ask your state senators to vote to authorize talks that might lead to our citizens joining forces with yours to build a stronger, greater Idaho.