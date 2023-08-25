I’ve been a barley grower in southeastern Idaho for more years than I care to count.

When I was elected to serve in the Idaho House of Representatives, one of my top priorities was to support our state’s farming families and communities. Idahoans understand and appreciate that our agriculture industry is a critical source of livelihood for so many of our citizens. Fortunately, companies like Anheuser-Busch recognize the value of our industry, by maintaining a longstanding partnership with Idaho’s barley and hops growers.

Anheuser-Busch has had a presence in Idaho since 1907. And, since 1964, the company has worked with Idaho farmers, many whom are multigenerational growers, to turn malt barley production into a key pillar of our state’s economy.

Today, Idaho is the largest producer of barley in the United States, with roughly 80% of total barley production consisting of malt barley used to brew beer. In fact, Anheuser-Busch directly sources more than half of the barley needs for all of their U.S. beer production right here in Idaho.

Idaho growers like me are keenly aware of the valuable role Anheuser-Busch continues to play in our state economy. Already this year, our state’s agricultural export value exceeds last year! That is good news for all Idahoans.

The positive impact doesn’t stop there. In Idaho, water is our lifeblood. Water conservation and sustainability remain a top priority. Anheuser-Busch is a leader in adopting and promoting sustainable farming initiatives to help make Idaho’s agriculture industry more efficient in the decades to come.

Gov. Brad Little recognized the company’s efforts to reduce energy consumption by awarding the Idaho Falls Malting Plant with the Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award in 2021. Plus, this summer marks the second year that operators at Anheuser-Busch’s Elk Mountain Farms have partnered with University of Idaho researchers to explore and implement sustainable practices related to hops production.

Anheuser-Busch’s impactful work isn’t confined to growing hops and malt barley. Outside of Idaho’s farming communities they continue to partner with organizations like the American Red Cross to provide nationwide disaster relief efforts, as well as programs like Folds of Honor to honor the families of veterans and first responders.

It has always been a source of pride to be part of Idaho agriculture and work for so many years as a grower for Anheuser-Busch’s Idaho Falls malt plant. I value and appreciate their success as a true community player — they really care about their people and their communities.

I know my fellow growers and I will always be supported through Anheuser-Busch’s unwavering commitment to our farms and our families.

Marc Gibbs is a barley grower in Grace who served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2012-2022.

