As a research agronomist and student of meteorology and climatology for decades, I am strongly opposed to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Wind and solar electricity are NOT sustainable and would not exist without taxpayer subsidies. The Biden plan to be carbon neutral by 2050 is totally impossible. I agree with analyst Willis Eschenbach in his article “Bright Green Impossibilities,” posted at his award-winning science blog, “Watts Up With That.”

He said, “This is impossible, but are pie-in-the sky, flying unicorns, bull-moose loony impossible. Wind and solar are not sustainable as the wind does not blow all the time and the sun does not shine all the time. Both requires a backup which is from natural gas now.”

To provide the electricity for the United States, we will need a lot of open space (105 square miles) for 267 wind turbines to be installed each and every day! By 2050, that amounts to nearly 30% of the available square mileage in the country. We will need to replace many of them as the average lifespan is 20 years. The American Bird Conservancy estimates wind turbines kill as many as 1.17 million birds annually. That number will rise dramatically with wind farm expansion.

Wind farm companies are being fined for killing birds. Next Era Energy subsidiary ESI pleaded guilty to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They were fined $8 million and given a five-year probation after the deaths of 150 Endangered Species bald and golden eagles. Ironically, the only way to prevent the bird kill is to stop the turbines — which means NO electricity produced!

There are negative health effects from the turbines. Research from the Washington University School of Medicine reveals problems including nausea, vertigo, tinnitus, ear pressure and sleep disturbance in areas where turbines are installed. Additionally, Eschenbach says a complete revamp of the electrical grid, from power stations to gas-heated homes.

Of course, the total costs for each installation project in terms of time, energy, real estates and manufacturing costs. Our enemy, China, produces most of the turbines and solar panels. Other things to consider include wildlife, hunting ground temperature change, water, roads, traffic, fire suppression, farming and cattle and sheep grazing.

Eschenbach quotes consulting firm McKinsey, which slaps a price tag of “around $30 billion per day for the next 25 years” on the United Nations’ net zero emissions target.

With all of the above, I am strongly opposed to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

