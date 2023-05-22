“And so castles made of sand, melts into the sea, eventually.” – Jimi Hendrix.

I hope you know who Jimi Hendrix is, or was. In this song from the late 1960s, he is lyrically speaking of broken relationships, failed dreams, and missed opportunities. As I listened and relistened and read the lyrics, the thought of this metaphor expanded in my mind to current times and trends.

Of what is our castle of Idaho or our United States made? How close to the shore might it be? Will it eventually fall, melt or slip into the sea?

Prominent national news carries the threat of our federal government defaulting on our debt. I know some of this is political posturing using the media of both left and right to make their points, but what if?

In my mind, that would be pretty darn close to the federal castle crumbling into the sea.

In this specific example, I was reminded of a book I just finished about President Andrew Jackson’s administration. He is remembered as being responsible for a fair amount of expansion of the executive power of the presidential office. This is not necessarily a good thing to have on one’s resume.

Quote There are events within the Idaho GOP that, if left unchecked, have the potential to create more division than already exists within its ranks.

One of his major accomplishments, however, was to actually pay off the national debt that had been incurred by the young republic in gaining its independence. I did not find facts on the amount of debt, no doubt much much lower than current levels, but still the principle remains sound. He used revenues raised by a protested tariff on goods produced, mostly in the southern states.

This tariff was soundly and loudly protested by the southern states, with South Carolina taking the lead. Threats of nullification and succession were shouted and threatened from the cotton fields. This proved to be prophetic, as three decades later, South Carolina would indeed be the first state to secede from the Union and thus begin the bloody Civil War.

Then I turn my thoughts to Idaho. My beloved Idaho. Could or would any sector or faction within the ranks of Idaho politics ever go so far as South Carolina did? Not impossible, I suppose. But I prefer an impossible probability over a possible improbability.

There are events within the Idaho GOP that, if left unchecked, have the potential to create more division than already exists within its ranks. Do I really believe it would go so far as to bring nullification petitions forward or a movement for Idaho to secede from the United States? No, I do not.

But ... I am worried about the trend I see from last January’s winter meetings. Several rules were either passed or moved to the upcoming summer meetings in June that have a negative, alienating effect on specific demographics of party membership and eventually, Idaho as a whole.

For example, an effort is being presented to remove the Young Republicans and the state IFRW (Idaho Federation of Republican Women) as voting members of the state executive committee. I know the leadership has its reasons, but I do not agree with them.

Why on earth would party leadership choose to derogate, disenfranchise and alienate members of their own party? Other than to consolidate power by only allowing similar thinking and like voting sheep into their ranks?

What happened to democracy and one person, one vote philosophy? What happened to the idea of a representative government?

Why are party leaders across the country — including Idaho, Montana, Louisiana and North Carolina — censuring or informally reprimanding members of their Legislatures for not voting in line with their wishes? Shouldn’t the general electorate play that role at the ballot box?

The optics of this heavy-handed management are not good and, in politics, the optics and public sentiment are everything ... sometimes.

Notice I have asked several questions without giving definitive answers. My suggestion is to start with simply stopping the attacks, the divisive efforts that seem to consume not just Idaho but the nation. Let all participate and consider all viewpoints. A return to the compromise and concessions that lie at the base of our institutions might be a good idea.

Aristotle said, “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it”. I will apply this to my argument above. All opinions and people should be considered or entertained. Where is the harm in that? Especially if it keeps our castle intact.