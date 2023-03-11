I would like to address some of the concerns expressed and debunk some misinformation and flat-out lies being circulated about the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

First, let me back up a bit and bring in an even bigger issue: Climate change. We are already seeing some of the negative impacts of the changing climate. If we do not stabilize the amount of carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere, the intensity of these impacts will increase.

Further, even if we do stabilize and eventually reduce the amount of carbon dioxide going into the atmosphere, warming will continue for several years. Everything and everybody is being impacted by climate change and will be impacted more severely in the future.

There are 5 alternatives for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Here's a look. At more than 1,000 pages long, the Draft EIS presents four versions of a wind energy project that could dominate the south-central Idaho landscape.

Projects like the wind farm being proposed at Lava Ridge will help reduce the impacts of climate change. Bottom line: EVERY individual, including those protesting Lava Ridge and the things they are claiming that they are protecting from its impact, will be even more severely impacted by climate change.

I am fully aware Lava Ridge, by itself, will not stop climate change. However, it is one crucial step in the right direction.

Stabilizing and eventually reducing the CO2 in the atmosphere, thus mitigating the impact of climate change, will require that we ALL pitch in and do our part. However, there are some people who are fighting against clean energy, and using untrue claims to do it.

A couple of weeks ago, a man who was interviewed in a segment aired on FOX News, made the following statement: “They will be sending all this energy out of state and not benefiting Idaho.”

First, Idaho Power can purchase the electricity just like any other utility. My question to the man in the interview would be how much of the milk and milk products like yogurt and cheese produced in Idaho are sold out of state? How many thousand bushels of barley are sent to “out of state” breweries? How many tons of beef raised and processed in Idaho end up on plates in other states?

Another “concern” about Lava Ridge is the claim the wind turbines will impede rangeland firefighting efforts, especially aerial attacks. Several pilots have responded to this. One pilot commented that “the towers are big enough that they are easily seen” and any pilot with any level of experience will have no problem avoiding them.

Further, the roads between the towers will be well maintained and even improved from their condition before the project’s existence. The roads will provide a system of “fire breaks” and will make ground attacks much easier.

Next is the sudden, deep concern about bird livelihood. Yes, some birds will be killed. Some birds are killed by cars. Some are killed by people out shooting at anything that moves. Some birds are killed by the fires started by people shooting at exploding targets out in drought-parched rangeland!

Another person interviewed in a misinformation-riddled piece expressed concern about the “collapse of the aquifer.” I'm not sure what that means. Several geologists have testified that the construction of the towers poses no significant danger to the aquifer.

I am more concerned about the depletion of the water in the aquifer due to the massive influx of people into the area and all the groundwater they will require. It is especially troubling that massive amounts of groundwater is and will be used to maintain overwatered and overfertilized lush green lawns so that, “It doesn't look like I live in a desert!”

There is no one single “silver bullet,” and no carbon reduction effort is perfect. It is going to take nearly everybody taking lots of small (and often large) actions. Little things like not idling your car as you sit in line to pick up your school kids so they don't have to walk five blocks home, driving slower fuel efficiency declines rapidly after about 65 mph, and bigger commitments like homeowner solar systems, electric vehicles — and the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Humanity is faced with numerous hazards today. Massive human population growth, global warming and climate change, plastic waste and micro plastic fibers that are found in nearly every living organism, and political turmoil, pose very real and dangerous threats to our livelihood and environment.

Let me end with Benjamin Franklin's comment at the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”