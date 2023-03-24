Idaho Republican Party chair Dorothy Moon’s weekly column (Times-News, March 17) regarding Idaho Senate Joint Memorial 101 states:

"This week, Republicans in the Idaho Legislature advanced a resolution calling upon President Joe Biden, as well as Congress, to grant an amnesty to the millions of illegal immigrants pouring across the border and to flood the United States’ labor market with more foreign workers."

My reading of this memorial is that it is calling for an updated and functional process — not amnesty — for the workers who are here contributing to American businesses and communities and whose only infraction is related to the immigration process itself.

If I’m late on my taxes or fail to file a report in my business, I can pay a fine and pay my back taxes or update my business reporting to compliance. These are processes to correct deficiencies in the overly burdensome government regulation and taxation model, not amnesty.

SJM 101 calls for an update in the immigration process to wit:

21 (3) An effective process by which persons currently present in the

22 United States without lawful status and who are gainfully employed and their

23 immediate family can obtain work authorization or residency status, with

24 out a pathway to United States citizenship, provided said persons have no

25 criminal history beyond their immigration-related violations, and provided

26 further that an appropriate fine is assessed and paid in satisfaction of

27 their immigration-related violations;

Using the term amnesty in regards to this measure is either misguided or disingenuous.

Good leadership implores us to view this from the much broader perspective that many in the federal government and on the left, in general, would like to take control of our farms, farmlands, and food production cycle.

We do not have the available workforce in rural Idaho or America to keep these farms and production facilities operating without a dependable consistent supply of migrant labor. As small and family farms continue to struggle with this significant challenge and threat to their livelihood, mass corporate consolidation continues and is directly on the pathway to more centralized control and eventually more government control.

I would encourage anyone in our party and in our legislature to consider this significantly broader and longer term perspective in their opinions and policy perspectives.

As a businessman and staunch conservative policy advocate, I see SJM101 as a plea from a state delegation to an overly powerful federal bureaucracy to fix what we in the state have no power to correct or control. And it is done on behalf of so many businesses, employers, farmers, and industries who simply cannot fight this battle — a battle created by bad policy — without the help of policymakers.

If the chair sent this letter to the GOP legislators and they failed to respond, perhaps this open admonishment is justifiable for her position. However, I find it untoward for the ranking state GOP official to intervene in the legislative process in an open letter and use phrases like “... Republicans who claim to be “fiscal” hawks...” about our elected legislators and members of our party who are working at the state level to correct bad federal policy.

This is an unnecessary slight to a group of duly elected officials who are trying to serve their constituency and I do not think it strengthens our party or our fight for the people of Idaho in any way.