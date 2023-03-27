Driving through Idaho’s Magic Valley, you will see vast stretches of land that is owned and operated by Idaho farmers and ranchers. For generations, Idaho has built itself on the backs of these hard-working families that help provide food for our country. My family is one of them.

But as generations have passed, we have also seen a shift in the mindset of the typical American worker.

Now, Idaho’s hard-working farmers and ranchers need our help.

Recently, 25 Idaho senators voted to pass Senate Joint Memorial 101, a formal demand from Idaho to the U.S. Congress and the president to prioritize security at our borders and to overhaul the outdated immigration process. The primary goal of the memorial is to meet the current labor demands of domestic business via guest worker visa programs.

Simply put – this memorial is fighting to provide a legal workforce to support Idaho’s ag industry.

The memorial does not change Idaho law, does not grant amnesty, does not provide U.S. citizenship, and does not provide any form of government subsidization. It merely answers the pleas of those of us in the agriculture industry who are struggling to work within our outdated immigration policies.

While the need for a large, secure, and domestic food supply continues to grow, the amount of U.S. workers willing to apply for one of the tens-of-thousands of open farm jobs is extremely low. This has left our ag industry in a major dilemma — how can they continue to provide for the rest of America if we don’t have the labor to do it?

SJM101 is the answer to that question. Unfortunately, it seems the senator for Camas, Gooding and Twin Falls counties seems to have forgotten who she is representing, and voted against this memorial that would help our agriculture, manufacturing, and construction industries succeed. Her vote only lends its support to furthering the chaos at our southern border and preventing Americans' reasonable security from those crossing our borders with malicious intent.

Immigration is more than just border control. It is the constitutional responsibility of the federal government to ensure the availability of a lawful labor workforce to plant, harvest, process, and transport a domestic food supply. It is national security for our food supply. A business-focused, market-driven reform of the immigration and visa process is needed.

The fact is our agriculture industry now relies on guest workers to facilitate their year-round business. Not enough U.S.-born workers are applying, leaving employers no choice but to use visa programs to hire foreign-born workers. The wages, housing, and transportation costs of each guest worker is then paid for by the employer, not the government.

District 24’s senator claims to have 30 years of experience in the agriculture industry. It is puzzling how someone in the industry, someone who says they support the small business owners’ interests, someone who has vowed to uphold the Idaho Republican Party platform’s for a strong agriculture industry, could vote against a memorial that addresses the ongoing issues our farmers are facing.

We must support a federal reform to better secure our borders, provide a strong and legal workforce, and protect our food supply. After everything farmers give, it is time now that true leaders work to support us.