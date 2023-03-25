A bill was introduced in the Idaho House this legislative session that would ban the use of ranked choice voting. And the chair of Idaho’s Republican Party, Dorothy Moon, published an opinion piece in the Times-News in favor of banning RCV (Jan. 27).

The GOP has it all wrong: RCV would provide a great boost to Idaho’s democracy. RCV offers voters more choices and counters the extreme polarization challenging our beloved state.

In ranked choice voting, voters rank candidates in order from first to last. Votes are counted with each voter’s top choice counting toward the total. After the first round, if no candidate has reached a majority, the candidate receiving the lowest number of first-choice votes is dropped from the race and the voters whose candidate has been dropped have their votes reallocated to their second-choice candidate.

Following another tabulation of votes, if no candidate has obtained a majority, the process repeats itself until a winner is declared.

RCV helps citizens avoid electing extreme candidates. It allows independent voices to be heard. In order to win in a ranked voting system, candidates need to appeal to a broad range of voters. Instead of appealing only to a certain party, candidates must offer solutions that are acceptable to independents and even some members of the opposing party.

RCV gives voters more options. Changing our elections to RCV would be a win for liberty, and Idahoans value liberty more than almost anything else. Idaho’s current system requires voters to be a declared Republican in order to vote in the GOP’s primary election, thus diminishing moderate voices.

RCV encourages civility during campaign season. Candidates realize they benefit from not offending voters who support one of their opponents. If a candidate cannot be a voter’s first choice, he/she will seek to be a voter’s second choice.

Elections in Maine, New York, and Alaska have shown that RCV leads to greater civility. In Rep. Mary Peltola’s victorious campaign in Alaska’s 2022 congressional special election, she emphasized municipal issues and positivity while the opposing candidates bashed her and each other.

Moon incorrectly assumes the new system would be too confusing for Idahoans. It really is not difficult to learn. All voters have the capability to fill in five or 10 ovals instead of one. In Alaska, 85% of voters that utilized RCV for the first time said the system is “simple.”

Moon also tries to scare Idaho’s conservatives into thinking this system benefits liberals more than conservatives. Yet prominent Republicans like former attorney general of Idaho, Jim Jones, have expressed their support for RCV.

RCV benefits neither liberals or conservatives. It benefits voters.

Instead of banning ranked voting, Idahoans should adopt it. We need to embrace opportunities to improve the political process. As President Ronald Reagan said, “To witness the gradual growth of freedom and democratic ideals, we must take actions to assist the campaign for democracy.”

Ranked voting advances the campaign for democracy. It gives all Idahoans a stronger voice.