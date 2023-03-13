It seems like the concerns revolve around two issues. The first being cost and the second being the fact that Medicaid, unlike Medicare, is a federal program run by the states.

States are allowed to customize various parts of the services they will pay for under various federal regulations and with federal approval. While a few services are mandated like hospital care, nursing home and facilities for individuals with a developmental disability, additional services may be allowed under waivers from the feds.

These waivers were intended to divert patients from higher cost, more restrictive settings to other, possibly more desirable and less expensive settings. Such as assisted living or home care versus nursing home care.

Some states have dozens of waivers. Idaho, though, has some of fewest in the nation. Waivers allow the state to get federal dollars to cover most of the care for programs that otherwise would require 100% of state dollars. Idaho is very fortunate to get an almost 70% match from the feds. So, if the average cost of a nursing home Medicaid stay was $10,000 for a month, $7,000 would come from the federal government and $3,000 from Idaho taxpayers.

Medicaid expansion is a bit different in that the feds pay 90% in the first few years before that amount begins to taper off to the regular match. Administrative costs for Medicaid — including the cost to inspect and certify providers — is matched at a standard 50%; however, this cost is somewhat inconsequential to the total program cost.

Much has been made of the huge budgetary costs. Unfortunately, this is characterized by some as a runaway entitlement program foisted on Idaho by the feds. However, Medicaid only pays for medical care: It does not give out money to eligible individuals. Critics usually focus on costs without acknowledging what Medicaid pays for — such as home care, hospitalization, emergency room care, doctors, pre-natal and post-natal care, nursing home care, vision care, dental, assisted living, intermediate care for the developmentally delayed, lab, radiology, transportation to medical appointments, oxygen and medical devices, etc.

Critics also fail to note that just as the voter-approved expansion was being implemented, COVID-19 hit. Now, tens of thousands of newly eligible citizens were seeking health care that no one could have forecast. Then, during the pandemic, the federal government issued a rule that prohibited states from re-evaluating eligibility and removing folks from Medicaid. It didn’t help that the president extended the emergency declaration several times.

The costs for Medicaid are set to rapidly decline this spring. Yet, misinformed or ideologically-driven legislators seem hellbent on reducing or eliminating Medicaid altogether with catch phrases such as “unshackling the state from the runaway federal grip” and “letting Idahoans decide what is best for Idaho.” Funny, I thought Idahoans already did when they voted in Medicaid expansion?

Several efforts are underway to limit Medicaid. House Bill 200 would require Medicaid be handed over in its entirety to managed care companies and HB214 would prohibit any waivers and amendments to be applied for from the feds without prior Legislative approval.

That last one looks like more of an effort to spank Medicaid and its team than anything else. I have worked with Medicaid in Idaho longer than most (37 years) and the few waivers we do have were all approved by the Legislature before implementation.

Medicaid is a good deal for Idaho: The expansion match of 90%, coupled with the regular match of 70%, equals about $3.44 billion in federal funds coming into the state, the great majority going to Idaho providers. Critics are silent as to how this could ever be made up solely by Idaho taxpayers. This is way more than the surpluses Idaho has run the last several years. The only other option would be to deny most folks medical care altogether.

Director Dave Jeppesen has had to navigate an unprecedented crisis during his term and has made saving lives his main goal. So has his staff.

Medicaid is woefully understaffed, according to recent studies. Yet when I couldn’t figure out how to help a desperate individual get the help they needed, Medicaid bureau chiefs dropped what they were doing and got the coverage. They personally saved lives. They may be understaffed but they don’t forget why they are there.

Medicaid helps hundreds of thousands of Idahoans. It needs to be supported not gutted.