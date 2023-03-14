On Feb. 15, Magic Valley Energy paid for an advertisement, about the water use needed for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. They stated: ”The water required to support construction activities will not add to the cumulative use of water in the region, drawing instead from the rental of water from the Water Supply Bank.”

I have personally rented water through the Water Bank and know that is available at times and not available other times. I talked to the staff on the State Water Board, and they told me that in Lincoln, Jerome, and Minidoka counties is scarce. When I told them that Magic Valley Energy plans to drill six new wells, I was told they don’t normally transfer water if a new well is drilled. This company will be drilling six new wells!

Just a few years ago, my home well went dry, as did others in this area, because the groundwater had dropped and we all had to drill our wells deeper. That is when several farmers decided to help the aquifer recharge and use surface water from the Water Bank when it was available to irrigate their crops so the aquifer would recharge itself.

Some day, they will need all of this groundwater again, and when they do, I want it to be used to grow crops — not to supply electricity to California.

When we say that blasting could contaminate our groundwater, they use such vague terms as “I wouldn’t expect it to impact the groundwater” and “I assume the vibration would be dissipated.”

I drove to Joseph City, Arizona, where the people were told that they didn’t think blasting for footings would impact the groundwater. They were wrong. My brother, who lived in Joseph City and taught school there, told me that within a few short years the city had to pipe water from 20 miles away because of contamination.

Another concern is the killing of raptors and other birds and bats by the blades of these turbines. In one of my last meetings as a county commissioner, we were told that they were working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to come up with an acceptable number of raptor killings.

The Fish and Game Service told me they would be the ones who could qualify the number of eagles allowed to be killed by the windmills. I also asked them if they had the authority to permit the killing of other raptors. I was assured that they work only with eagle permits, and that there is no mechanism in place to permit the killing of any raptors. The EIS tells us that thousands of other raptors will be killed by these wind turbines. That is deplorable!

The noise of these huge wind turbines is terrible. I drove to Power County to talk to some of the residents who live by the windmills, which are less than half the size of the ones planned for the Lava Ridge project. They said they hated them! The noise on some nights kept them awake, they told me.

The only people in that area who liked these wind turbines were the ones who leased their land to have them built on their land.

Magic Valley Energy also stated that the first estimate of revenue to Lincoln County would be $1,037,700 each year after construction. Later, the estimate came in as $590,000 a year. If we read the small print (that they no longer advertise in the paper), it mentions that the levy rates can change annually from the base year that the estimates were made.