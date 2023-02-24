By law, multiple use is defined as “the management of public lands and their various resource values so that they are utilized in the combination that will best meet the present and future needs of the American people” and “a combination of BALANCED and diverse resource uses that takes into account the long-term needs of future generations for renewable and non-renewable resources, including but not limited to, recreation, range, timber, minerals, watershed, wildlife and fish, and natural scenic, scientific and historical values.”

Stacking 400 wind turbines and 350 miles of new roads on 300 square miles of public land is hardly a balanced approach to multiple use. The assumption that windmill projects, in general, are able to “meet the present and future needs of the American people” as far as energy goes is doubtful if not just plain disingenuous. Grid collapses in Texas and energy struggles in Europe speak to that. This is before considering the upside-down economics of tax credits and government assistance given to windmill projects.

I’m not opposed to something that actually makes sense. For instance, a 1,000-megawatt nuclear project on 1 square mile sounds a lot better than a 1,000-megawatt wind farm on 300 square miles.

Not to make this comparison sound apples to apples, because the wind farm will not reliably be running anywhere close to full capacity. The average for land-based wind in the U.S. is actually around 35% of rated capacity. The voids in production require other energy sources to be idling in the background to fill the shortfalls. Say natural gas, for instance, to be ramped up when the wind doesn’t blow.

How does this help the environment? The fact of the matter is that it doesn’t. When the wind does blow in the spring, our state has its most efficient hydroelectric production with the annual runoff and the power isn’t needed.

But, alas, that is not really the issue, because the power isn’t intended for Idaho. It is not going to benefit Idaho. These projects will cut a giant scar across our public lands, displace and kill our wildlife, destroy our cultural heritage, and damage existing businesses. All of this will be done to the line the pockets of out-of-state corporations and, in many cases, foreign corporations, with American taxpayer dollars.

If climate change needs to be addressed, then do it wisely. Don’t throw antiquated inefficient technology at it. Spend those billions of dollars on developing new innovative technologies that will really solve the problem.

Magic Valley Energy has been spending $40,000 dollars a month on a lobbying firm to promote these projects. The half-page ads they have been running in the local newspapers are costing thousands a week. They are betting we are dumb enough to buy this “pig in a poke.”

One of the BLM’s listed “Guiding Principles” reads, “To cultivate community-based conservation, citizen-centered stewardship, and partnership through consultation, cooperation, and communication.”

The community in southern Idaho has held up its end, as far as citizen-centered stewardship and conservation. We have communicated as a community that we are opposed to these projects and their impacts. Will they listen?

The draft environmental impact statement is out. Public comments will now be accepted through April 20. Comments must be substantive and pertain to the information in the DEIS. Please participate!