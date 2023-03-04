During my 36-year career in the telecommunications industry, I placed thousands of miles of telecommunication cable and wire across public and private land. I produced thousands of yards of sand, gravel and asphalt for public and private roads. My co-workers and I produced thousands of tons of steel, copper and other assorted by-products that go into the production of goods for the American economy.

I know what it means to make difficult decisions that affect other people and communities.

I want to go on record as supporting Alternative A of the draft EIS for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project for the following reasons:

Climate change. Climate change is mentioned early on in the statement. This has now become a political religion bandied about by left and companies that are expecting significant revenue from projects such as this. Climate change has existed from the beginning of time to the present day and will continue until all life on earth ceases to exist. Mankind has nothing to do with climate change and wind generators will have no impact on what happens in the future.

Air quality. All of the alternatives present vehicle trips in the millions except Alternative A. Trips in the millions with vehicles powered by diesel or gasoline will spew billions of additional pollutants into the air, CO, Nox, Sox, and the like. Stationary equipment such as generators, cranes and other ancillary equipment running constantly will add to the mix. Any proposed "electric" vehicles are currently propelled by coal or natural gas burned somewhere else. Land disturbance created by using existing or newly built roads will create dust pollution that does not currently exist. Building 400 tower pads will add to this, especially due to the amount of basalt that will need to be blasted. Additionally all ground disturbance throughout the area will result in wind transport of invasive species of weeds.

Blasting. When blasting occurs in the near corridor where I live, we can feel it in the house. Those living near the site will also experience this effect day in and day out. As I am on well water, I have concerns that the amount of blasting could potentially alter the underground flow of water to me and the other residents of Jerome County. It could potentially affect the flow of water to the city of Twin Falls. In addition, continual blasting could introduce potential toxins into the water supply.

Water supply. We do have a finite supply of water in the valley. Even though we have access outside the Magic Valley to a water source, we have to ask. "Why should we allow a significant drain on an existing resource?"

Personnel. The types of jobs that building these towers requires is somewhat specialized occupations that are transitory in nature. While there may be some local people hired, for the most part, there are not enough facilities available in the immediate area to house personnel. Camping space is even more limited and we do not need a desert full of "boondockers" despoiling public land. The tradeoff for the few permanent jobs is not worth the risk. The socio-economic aspect would probably increase the likelihood of an additional criminal element in the area tasking local law enforcement personnel.

Concrete. This has been in very short supply in the Magic Valley for the last two years. Due to my contacts, I have been able to procure concrete for projects I have been involved with. It has also become an expensive commodity. The nearest cement plant is located near Durfee, Oregon. Assuming the project has its own on site plant, this will still necessitate many cement hauling trips to and from the plant to provide the quantity of needed material for this project.

Air space. We have several airports in the area; Jerome, Hazelton, Burley and Hailey. What effect will this have on local airports? How about crop dusters, that generally fly at altitudes lower than these towers? Private pilots in the area? Life Flight helicopters? Fire suppression aircraft?

Local commerce roadblocks. Four-hundred towers will require 4,000 trips of major components such as tower tubes, nacelles and blades to the sites. We have many individuals in the area that have to commute to the Wood River Valley to work. We have local commodity transport such as milk, sugar beets, cattle, sheep and grain that have to go to market. Transporting these oversize pieces of equipment on the arterial highways from the interstate to their destination will hamper commerce.

Bats and birds. The desert ecosystem is very fragile. Bats and birds continue to be a significant part of this overall ecosystem and it is impossible to predict how many of these creatures will be killed due to the construction taking place and the turbine system after operation begins. Therefore, why risk sacrificing any of the identified or non-identified species? The mortality rate of avian species around existing wind turbines has historically proven to be very high. Especially endangered birds are raptors, which typically soar in that area. Although studies do exist from Idaho Fish and Game concerning sage grouse population, they only identify those know to them. Hunters and sportsmen know of many others that are not identified by government entity.

Cultural resources. BLM has identified a specific number of cultural resources in the area. As an avid outdoor person, my 46 years in the western United States has proven to be one of discovery after discovery of Native American habitat from the Mexican border to the northern reaches of the U.S. I and many others like me have discovered artifacts and locations unknown by official government entities that are cultural treasures and we may or may not choose to share that knowledge. This area probably contains more locations that are unknown and should continue to stay that way. A fire in the area around Mesa Verde National Monument several years ago in Colorado proved that to be true. The north side of the Snake River plain was also used by emigrants traveling to the west over a century ago and this area of forage for animals extended well beyond the canyon rim.

Minidoka War Relocation Center. To build in and around this historic landmark would be an affront to our local Japanese ancestry population and other families now relocated from the area. One of my next door neighbors had immediate family members illegally detained at the camp by the hateful racist democratic party of the time.

Physical impacts. My house is sited in a unique geophysical location. I can see the Sawtooth Mountains to the north, Humboldts of Nevada to the south, Presidentials to the east and the Snake River plain to the western horizon. My view toward the northeast would probably not cause me to view the wind turbines due to a ridge between me and that location. However thousands of Magic Valley residents and visitors would have this blighted eyesore vision of the towers. As this project will be of NO benefit to the Magic Valley, why site it here?

Property values. Local property values are likely to plummet if residents are within the viewing scope of this project.

Grazing. Local ranchers and businesses may be restricted from using legitimate grazing leases if this project moves forward costing them thousands of dollars with no compensation.

Wildfires. Since living in the area for the last 25 years, I have witnessed fire after fire in the valley, one of which threatened to wipeout my subdivision, Sawtooth Acres, in 2007. Several of my past employees have been volunteer firefighters called out to assist BLM on these fires. When these fires occur in late June, July, August and September with all the dry rangegrass, cheatgrass and sagebrush they can travel at a high rate of speed.

Hunting. Any largescale project of this kind has a severe disruption on large game populations such as deer, pronghorn and elk population. This project is located in the migratory path of these animals. I have personally witnessed hundreds of deer in the wintertime near the canyon rim. Acquaintances of mine have harvested trophy elk from the project area.

OHV travel. As president of Snake River Canyons Park Board, two of our fellow board members represented of highway user groups. This is a popular past time of many residents and non-residents of the Magic Valley. This project activity would create an unnecessary burden for these user groups especially at certain times of the year.

Soil and plant group materials. One of our SRCP Board members operates a business in land and soil use and this project would greatly infringe on an already fragile desert environment. Noxious weed spread and soil degradation would result.

In conclusion, the effects of this project for the Magic Valley are negligible. A significant portion of our energy needs are generated by hydroelectric renewable power and efficient fossil fuel generation. Most, if not all, potential power to be generated by this project will be transported to locations far from Idaho.

Wind energy is iffy at best when the wind blows and it is a severe disruption to the current existing energy grid.

To paraphrase Warren Buffett, he says, “If it wasn’t for the tax reduction that Berkshire receives, I wouldn’t be invested in wind.” Therefore, if there were no government subsidies, wind power wouldn’t exist.

Wind generators have limited life span and no effective method to recycle their components. How much initial energy is invested in their manufacture? Other alternatives are on the horizon, such as mini-nuclear power plants that can be near the source needing them.