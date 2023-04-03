If I were a Pharisee and Jesus came to church, I and everyone else would rush to greet him. It would be polite at first as we would assume he would get around to greeting everyone. We would see big, toothy smiles and people remarking how thrilled they were that he was here. We would make sure he had a bulletin and I would sing all the songs for once. I would introduce him to all the good people, the ones who support the church the most, and the leaders of our community.

Naturally, I would try to steer him away from the darker side of the congregation, the people who don’t fit in well because of their lack of spirituality and don’t look as good. I would want us to look our best.

The other churches would know that we had the real deal at our church. It would be like a Blue Ribbon of Christianity. We win! All the rest are second place, at best.

Immediately, I would push to make Jesus an Elder, Deacon, and adult Sunday School teacher. Probably not youth leader, we would not want to waste his time with kids.

At some point, healing lines would form. Cancer, Alzheimer’s, and deformities could all be cured at our church. That would be great! The lines would get long and we would have to be organized. Maybe, we would offer healing three days a week? Most severe first? Do we allow a person with lung cancer to be cured even though they smoked for 50 years? They knew the risks. What about people who don’t attend our church? What if they are from other churches? After all, Jesus picked our church. Could we charge a nominal fee for non-members? We could use the money for our programs. What if someone doesn’t get healed? Are we liable? We would get people to sign a waiver of liability. We would need a committee.

Everyone would hear about the church that Jesus goes to. We would be famous. I fear, however, that someone who left our church to live his life indulging in all the debauchery the world has to offer, would come back, slinking in the back door because he heard Jesus is here. It would be OK if this sinner came back, but I want him to sit in the back, be quiet, and stay out of sight. Would this Jesus want to throw a party because the guy came back? That doesn’t seem fair. Some of us have been here for decades diligently doing Christian work, but Good-Time Charlie gets a party. Well, I would not go to the party. I thought we were a team.

I would want us to keep our hands on the money just like 2,000 years ago when Jesus passed the treasury off to a trusted disciple. We would be more than happy to continue this tradition. Besides, he will want to spend it. I would understand if it went for a building or another property. But he will want to spend it on poor people. Poor people? In this country? He might judge me but I would explain we don’t have poor people like in his day. They get by somehow. No, we will take care of the money and continue to build our church.

It also occurs to me that in our church we might have a practice that we have been doing for a few years that is technically not the proper thing to do but it makes the whole church run smoother. What if Jesus told us to stop? I am sure after an explanation he would understand, after all, it is our church. But, what if he still says no? He has made a mess in the House of God before.

Jesus might not be the leader I expect him to be. I want him to be strong and forceful. He might be meeker than I would like. He might want to emphasize mercy instead of making people face consequences. We need to talk about discipline more than compassion, right and wrong more than peacemaking. Would he reward the poor in spirit? The world works differently than it did 2,000 years ago. I would suggest we invite Jesus to a retreat, perhaps on a majestic mountaintop, and explain our eight–point leadership program.

I would want to talk more about enforcing the Ten Commandments and other rules regarding proper Christian living. I want our church to score high. Jesus has a history of talking about love and forgiveness. All good stuff but it does not provide any help with holding people accountable. We need help with guidelines so we can build and guide our wayward brothers.

No, I don’t think this would work out. Jesus would not be a good fit in our church. A better fit for Jesus would be a smaller congregation, a place where they offer simple prayers and they literally let anyone come in.

That is if I was a modern-day Pharisee. I’m not one, or am I?