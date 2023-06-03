I recently had the opportunity, and pleasure, to tour eight public libraries, two school libraries, and one academic library in the Magic Valley. I hope all of you who are reading this will take a few minutes to drop into your local library and see the great things that are happening.

The library directors and staff are excited and enthusiastic about what they do to make your libraries a friendly, educational place for their communities. At the Kimberly Public Library, a Chinese lantern caterpillar hung over the children’s corner. The children’s services director showed us art projects for the children, including colorful butterflies that tie in with the caterpillar (and spring) theme. Her enthusiasm is contagious. Her favorite thing about the library? Working with the kids. It shows.

The library at Magic Valley High School is a small, safe place for students, many of whom have troubled lives and backgrounds. They come to the library to be, to study, and to communicate with Librarian Lara Erickson.

At Twin Falls Public Library, we were treated to a tour of the Idaho history room, which houses an extensive collection of maps, photos city directories, books by Idaho authors, and books about Idaho. Reference Librarian Jennifer Hills loves anything related to the history of our state and our valley. Stop by and see what’s there.

We also visited the teen and children’s libraries in Twin Falls and learned from Youth Services Department Head Erica Littlefield about the great programs for kids and young adults, including “Adulting 101,” where they can learn skills needed to be successful adults.

We visited the Jerome Public Library with Children’s Acquisitions Director Vicki Leininger. Jerome has a large room dedicated to children’s programs, and it is decorated with wall hangings created by donors. There are literacy kits available in both English and Spanish. These kits help children learn to read and be ready for school. One focus of the Jerome library is the Hispanic population in Jerome, welcoming them to the library and encouraging them to use all the services and programs the library has to offer.

The Wendell Public Library is a very small relocatable building next to city hall. Again, we were greeted by enthusiastic Annie Burke and her library staff — they love what they do — getting the kids to the library, reading and learning.

In Gooding, Library Director Cindy Bigler gave us a tour, which included a demonstration of the kitchen cart in the children’s section. Children’s Services Director Karen McHan conducts a cooking class each week with the kitchen cart, a remarkable cart procured with a grant. The cart includes all the equipment needed to make simple dishes — pancakes, milkshakes, dirt cups — I was so happy to see such a great learning activity for the kids. They take the recipes home and feel a sense of accomplishment for not only reading a recipe, but also preparing the food.

In Bliss, Superintendent Kevin Lancaster met us at the school library -- a bright, beautiful, and welcoming space. The library doesn’t have much of a budget and relies on donations for its collection. They don’t have a librarian, either, so teachers take their classes to the library on a rotating schedule.

The Hagerman Public Library is in a new location. Library Director Geri Omohundro enthusiastically pointed out new things in the little library, including furniture donated by The Community Library in Ketchum that became available following a remodeling. The Hagerman library has a large collection of Vardis Fisher first-edition books as well as a large section on Idaho history. Public computers line one wall and are mostly used by the teens.

Buhl Public Library’s new director, Maegan Hanson, gave us the tour of the nicely upgraded library and showed us before and after pictures of the changes made in the last 2 ½ years. The library is currently planning new carpet and shelving. The children’s section was welcoming, bright, and beautiful, as evidenced by youngsters playing games and reading while we were there. The library also has a much utilized 3D printer. Maegan’s enthusiasm in her new job is infectious.

At the Filer Public Library, we met Director Debbie Carpenter, Programs Assistant Rachel Dumas, and the teen assistant. Several library board members were in attendance and were obviously proud of their library and the programs they offer, including a monthly coffee with someone of import around Filer — last was the mayor.

Our last stop was the College of Southern Idaho Library with host Reba Puente. An academic library has a different focus than a public or school library, with the emphasis on research and being a place for students to study. Reba is learning the ropes at the CSI Library and making changes, so it’s a more engaging learning place for students.

Each of these libraries depend on the knowledge and expertise of the staff at the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The ICFL administers grants to libraries to fund continuing education for staff, hiring for summer interns, early literacy, summer reading programs, and reading readiness.

When you hear about what is going on at your local library, stop in, meet the people, and observe what is happening. Your eyes will be opened!