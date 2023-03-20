LS Power, AKA Magic Valley Energy, is the purveyor of the Lava Ridge Wind Project atrocity. The only connection MVE has to the Magic Valley is a local employee. LS Power promises money, jobs, and “green” energy. It is a smooth-talking harlot, differing only because its representatives wear nicer clothes and don’t stand on a street corner.

I'm searching the draft Environment Impact Statement for the ONE thing that would end what threatens to consume the entire Magic Valley. Much is at stake. There is a lot to lose. I must find the ONE thing. But the more I examine the report, the more upset I get. You see, there is not just ONE thing. Not just ONE concern but many, negative impacts for the Magic Valley.

Lava Ridge is planned near the Minidoka War Relocation Center, a place where atrocities were meted out on Japanese Americans. The MWRC is vitally important to people like Janet and Dan, whose families were incarcerated there. Where are the social justice warriors? We must not forget. We must not destroy their history. Shouldn't this be the ONE thing to quash the project?

Lava Ridge will harm big game inhabiting the area. Construction of 486 miles of new roads will fragment the natural habitat and displace wildlife over 525 days of blasting using 126,000 pounds of ANFO. This explosive shatters and destroys, unleashing tremendous noise and shockwaves. Will this violence cause wildlife to flee forever? Men like Jerry, who hunt on that land, says the LRWP will be detrimental to wildlife. Will the bureaucrats listen? Is this the ONE thing to end this scourge?

Lava Ridge would be sited above the Snake River Aquifer. What impact will those 525 days of blasting have on our precious aquifer? What if it's irreversibly damaged? How will LS Power mitigate the destruction of our water source? Do humans matter? Will the BLM listen to men like Brian and Terry, who have knowledge about water issues and have voiced concerns about the aquifer?

What happens if private wells are damaged or contaminated? Julia and Sergio, whose well is near the project site – do their lives and property matter? Is possible harm to our source of water the ONE thing to end this nightmare?

How will flying creatures be impacted? Studies of wind projects show turbines are responsible for many bird and insect casualties. One turbine kills up to 40 million insects annually. Tens of thousands of birds die, too. Germany is halting wind energy because several species are threatened. What's the big deal about killing a lot of insects? Our food supply depends upon the insects for pollination. Without pollinators, we can't survive. One pollinator that would be impacted by Lava Ridge is the Monarch Butterfly, whose breeding grounds are located within the site. In 2020, the IUCN listed the Monarch as Endangered. Will the BLM listen to Marsha and Craig, two individuals who enjoy the beloved insect? Where are the environmentalists? Where is Greta? Is the possibility of the Monarch becoming extinct the ONE thing to curtail this really bad idea?

The LRWP will kill 15,496 bats per year (526,864 dead bats over the 30-year project lifespan). And 13.31 golden eagles and 0.56 bald eagles will be sliced and diced annually. If I collected one bald eagle feather, I'd be jailed in the federal pen. Not LS Power – they will obtain eagle kill permits. If they exceed the allowable eagle kills, they merely pay a fine. Do these fatalities concern anyone? Is the death of a federally protected bird the ONE thing that will show LS Power to the door?

Lava Ridge would infringe on those making a living on the land. Cattlemen who have used the land for generations would have to remove herds from grazing allotments. Where will their herds be displaced to? Farmers and dairymen will be surrounded by wind turbines, imprisoned by the looming spires. How will EMFs, turbine vibrations and noise impact livestock? Their health? John, Dean, Perry, Richard and Shawna – what becomes of them? Their property rights? Does anyone care? This likely ISN’T the ONE thing that terminates the pending hellscape. We're supposed to become vegans and eat bugs, anyways.

The LRWP will alter aerial fire suppression and how agricultural applicators fly. Placement of 740-foot tall structures will dramatically increase danger to pilots. Who will be liable for the loss of life, if a pilot collides with the Godzillas? Will LS Power have to pay? Aircraft-detecting lights, with a 95% rate of successful operation, will be on turbines. When the 5% fail to detect aircraft, who or what will be destroyed? What happens to Mark or Randy – men who make their living with aircraft? Is liability the ONE thing that aborts the proposal?

The EIS air quality survey shows air pollution will increase during construction due to 2.2 MILLION vehicle trips per year, excessive blasting, and many diesel generators in operation. One pollutant is sulfur dioxide: 65% of the SO2 in the air in Jerome County will be attributed to project construction. SOs harm the human respiratory system and vegetation. But no worries … according to the EPA, the levels of SOs in the air meet “safe” levels. This same EPA said the air was fine in Palestine, Ohio. Will LS Power be liable for an increase in respiratory ailments? Is this the ONE thing to end the LRWP?

Lava Ridge will be on BLM ground. PUBLIC land. BLM’s mission statement is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” The 500 miles of new roads will result in thousands of acres of ground disturbance and increase invasive weeds. LS Power will use BLM-approved herbicides, including Roundup. How will these chemicals, sprayed on thousands of acres, for 34 years (project lifespan), affect the health of public lands and the people who use it for recreational purposes? Will the health of Ruth, Diana, Ted, Carol, Stephanie, and many others be harmed? Is this the ONE thing that will prohibit approval?

Detrimental impacts to our beautiful Magic Valley are endless. I didn't touch on the fallacies of wind energy being “green,” efficient, or inexpensive. It is none of these things. Pete, from Power County, saw his power bill double and Mrs. K had a decrease in her property value when the big machines came to their towns.

There are reported human rights abuses in countries where child and slave labor are used to mine cobalt and lithium needed for turbine parts and batteries. Does anyone care about suffering Congolese children who die from exposure to toxins? All so you can drive an electric car. Do we care about people in Indonesia who are dying from pollution and poor working conditions in these mines? Do Black and brown lives matter?

Wind farms are land-intensive, using 700 times the amount of land a natural gas facility uses to produce the same amount of energy. Ancient forests in Europe are being clear-cut to make way for the bird-killing machines. I thought we were supposed to be against clear-cutting of forests. I guess that only applies to the timber industry. I guess it’s OK to destroy the environment to save the environment.

As for efficiency, energy production capacity of turbines is 35%, meaning turbines produce energy only 35% of the time. Thus, electricity costs increase when wind is the energy source. To keep the power grid operating 24/7, wind energy always needs a secondary source of power; it is unreliable and intermittent. Reliable energy sources like natural gas, hydropower, fossil fuels, or nuclear are used as “backups” to wind energy. It’s expensive to maintain two different sources of power. Microsoft and Facebook are opposed to a large Iowa wind farm where they maintain data storage centers. These centers use an enormous amount of electricity and they don’t want their energy costs to rise.

In an ironic twist, Miss Greta managed to get arrested again for protesting wind turbines! It turns out reindeer in Norway don’t like wind turbines and fled when the monsters sprung up. The indigenous Sami tribe relies on reindeer for sustenance and was harmed when reindeer disappeared. Miss Thunberg says the transition away from fossil fuels cannot come at the expense of indigenous rights.

That’s it! The ONE thing! The impact Lava Ridge will have on Indigenous people. Several Native American tribes will be wronged by the LRWP. The area has many spiritually and culturally significant resources and are protected by the tribes’ treaty rights. And that trumps all concerns!