Obesity has become a substantial public health concern affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Like many other states, Idaho has seen a continuous increase in the percentage of its population that is overweight or obese. The rate of adult Idahoans affected by obesity has increased from 20.5% in 2001 to 31.6% in 2021. Its consequences are extensive, impacting not only individuals’ health but also our economy and health care system. People often don’t understand that obesity is a chronic disease and an illness with numerous contributing factors outside a person’s control. Environmental circumstances, poverty, education, genetics, and access to food and housing can systematically affect individual behaviors that impact weight and associated health outcomes. Obesity is an important issue due to the elevated risk of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, and some cancers. Yet, these health issues are primarily manageable and preventable when people have support from community environments, systems, and policies that foster health and well-being. Congress has an opportunity to take a comprehensive and proactive approach to tackling the obesity epidemic in our country. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act would update Medicare’s 20-year-old laws by acknowledging the disease as a treatable medical condition and expanding access to comprehensive, affordable, and clinically effective treatments. This bill would set two conditions that empower people with obesity to take control of their health. First, TROA would provide Medicare beneficiaries with a more expansive range of intensive behavioral therapy. This evidence-based eating, exercise, and environmental modification method promotes healthy behaviors to help people lose weight. It expands coverage to include dieticians, mental health professionals, and other health care professionals who can guide individuals through this therapy. The second provision would update Medicare Part D by allowing it to cover FDA-approved weight management medications. These medications can improve health and quality of life. Obesity increases the risk for over 200 chronic diseases and conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes; these conditions are among the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. Legislators must understand the impact of patients with multiple chronic conditions on the federal, state, and social safety net and the benefits of access to high-quality care to improve patient outcomes. There are evidence-based, FDA-approved treatments for people with obesity that ease the effects of the disease and improve health outcomes. Obesity-related health care costs tremendously burden our nation’s budget, and investing in prevention and treatment can save substantial taxpayer dollars in the long run. The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act presents a thorough and proactive approach to confronting the obesity epidemic in our country. I encourage Congress to prioritize and pass this important legislation.

Efforts that encourage healthy eating and exercise should remain core to obesity prevention. But given the health benefits, additional support would be beneficial. Obesity is a complicated disease that may require more than diet and exercise. Where diet and exercise are not enough, some people may need the extra support of anti-obesity medications to combat the disease.

The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act presents a thorough and proactive approach to confronting the obesity epidemic in our country. By doing so, TROA will help individuals struggling with obesity access the necessary resources and health care to make positive changes in their lives.

