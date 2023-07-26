The Credit Card Competition Act aims to dismantle the Visa-Mastercard duopoly over transaction routing for their branded cards by introducing competition and promoting fairer fees, enhanced security, and improved services.

By supporting this bill, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have the opportunity to alleviate the burden of exorbitant swipe fees on small businesses and empower Idaho's small business owners.

Every time a customer uses a credit card, businesses are charged a substantial "swipe fee" of approximately 2.2% of each transaction. These fees, dictated by credit card giants Visa and Mastercard, are collected by major financial institutions. The lack of competition within the credit card payments marketplace allows these big credit card companies to increase swipe fees at will, burdening small businesses across Idaho.

As a result, Americans now endure the highest swipe fees in the industrialized world, contributing to worsening inflation and causing the average family to pay over $1,000 extra annually.

The CCCA seeks to disrupt the long-standing credit card duopoly by providing retailers at least one alternative network to route credit card transactions, fostering competition in fees, security, and service. By introducing competition into the credit card market, this act will pave the way for significant savings for both merchants and customers.

The burden of swipe fees has been particularly detrimental to small businesses, many of which are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, record-high inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. The CCCA will go a long way in addressing these fees, which account for most retailers' second highest overhead cost after labor. These fees have more than doubled in the past decade, despite the cost of processing transactions decreasing over that same time period.

Clearly, major financial institutions are seeking to add to their record-breaking profits off the back of small businesses.

By introducing competition and driving down swipe fees, this legislation will alleviate the financial strain on families. Estimates suggest the bill would save merchants and customers a staggering $11 billion annually. These savings will contribute to greater financial security, increased discretionary spending, and a healthier local economy.

The CCCA will not only lower fees but also drive improvements in security and service. The current dominance of Visa and Mastercard limits innovation and hampers progress. By providing alternative network routing options, the bill encourages the development of more secure transaction systems.

Additionally, this bill safeguards our payments marketplace against interference from China UnionPay, a financial services corporation owned by the Chinese government. UnionPay retains its positions on payments security standard-setting organizations, such as EMVCo. The CCCA will rectify this security hazard by preventing UnionPay from servicing U.S. credit cards.

This is a unique opportunity for legislators to have a profound positive impact on small businesses and consumers. By breaking the Visa-Mastercard duopoly, this act will introduce much-needed competition in the payments marketplace, lower swipe fees, and pave the way for billions of dollars in savings for businesses and customers.

Crapo and Risch’s support of this bill will empower Idaho's small businesses, alleviate the financial burden on families, and foster a more secure and customer-centric credit card industry. Hopefully they will stand up for Idaho's economic prosperity and the security of our financial system by supporting the Credit Card Competition Act.