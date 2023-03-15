Idaho is a very special place to live. I know that I am very fortunate to live in Twin Falls.

I moved to Idaho more than 40 years ago — in 1980. I joined the Rotary Club of Twin Falls in 1985 and served as the treasurer for 15 years. Since that time, I have been the secretary of the Rotary Club for over 20 years. Through my career and being an active member of Rotary, I have met many of our community members and leaders.

Some of those leaders are right now discussing the future of clean energy in Idaho.

I am an advocate for allowing clean energy to flourish and prosper within our state — not just for today’s generations but for our future generations.

I would like to see the Magic Valley as a place that our future generations choose to come back to live. I know that our community leaders are working hard to make Twin Falls a vibrant community. Let’s continue to find ways to lead the nation for clean energy solutions and development.

In Rotary, I have witnessed many second- and third-generational families as club members. Our youth are looking for innovative and inviting places to raise their own family. My grandchildren are a big part of why I want to make the world a better place. I am so lucky to have my grandchildren who live in Twin Falls with me.

Through the power of renewable energy, societies can reduce their carbon footprints and pass along a healthy, sustainable environment to future generations.

I am aware that keeping my children and grandchildren in the Magic Valley requires a forward-thinking community. That is what I am hoping will continue through more clean energy projects like the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

I support the Lava Ridge Wind Project “deferring to the expertise of the Bureau of Land Management to select the alternative best suited for the proposed site in their Draft Environmental Impact Statement analysis” and encourage you to find ways to support clean energy projects for our future generations to come.

Now is your turn to act and participate in the public process. Take time to read the draft EIS submitted by the Bureau of Land Management on the Lava Ridge Wind Project and then share a public comment.

I look forward to continuing to be a part of the clean energy solution in Idaho — for now and into the future.