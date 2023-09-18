Idaho is a wonderful place to call home because of our gorgeous landscapes, hikable trails and skiable mountains, and fishable clean rivers and lakes.

And as an attorney who has practiced for 40 years in energy regulatory, transactional and independent power development, we can protect Idaho’s lands and wildlife while ensuring our residents have affordable ways to power their homes.

To achieve this, Idaho must strike a delicate balance among many stakeholders — ranchers and farmers, wildlife, natural resources, Idahoans’ energy demand, water needs, historic and geographic preservation, and much more. As we transition to an economy based on clean energy, we look to our neighbors across the country who have a long, prosperous history of energy development on both publicly and privately owned land, and recognize clean energy is achievable.

As the Bureau of Land Management Director Tracey Stone-Manning wrote in the Idaho Statesman, land management means people in Idaho work together with BLM officials to protect, restore, and maintain our public lands and waters with wise, science-driven decisions.

I’ve seen our state do this successfully for the past 40 years, but the challenges of the next 40 demand we ramp up efforts because of our unique economic moment and the exponentially threatening effects of climate change.

Organizations like the Texas Public Policy Foundation, with documented financial ties to fossil fuel companies, are powering a well-funded nationwide misinformation campaign, trying to discredit the benefits of clean energy, taking something that should be a non-partisan no-brainer and making it unnecessarily political and divisive. We need solutions that balance Idaho’s and the nation’s interests.

This is how we’ve been operating for decades. It’s how we were able to develop the Grand View Solar Two in 2016, netting our state 108 MW — enough to power 14,674 homes. And the American Falls Solar project which was completed in 2017, at 40 MW, which is enough electricity for 5,550 homes.

And lest we forget the Goshen North Wind Farm near Idaho Falls, which has an installed capacity of 124.5 MW — enough to power more than 20,000 homes. For scale, there are 25,363 houses in Idaho Falls.

Idaho’s best-kept secret is our clean energy capacity. At an impressive 75%, Idaho has the fourth-highest share of renewable sources for electricity in the country, after Vermont, South Dakota, and Washington. We may not hold that rank for long, as our neighboring states seem more keen to develop clean energy projects than we are, as evidenced by the vocal opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

For example, Utah announced it will build a 3,200-acre solar farm and battery storage facility in the heart of Utah’s coal country — Emery County. Texas has the most wind farms compared to any other state in the country, and its largest, Los Vientos Wind Farm, stands at more than 910 MW — enough to power 120,000 homes.

Clean energy is the future, and it is our duty to generations after ours to protect our environment and reverse the effects of greenhouse gas emissions. In order to do this, Idaho must resist spreading misinformation about clean energy, and bring their passion to the table so we can collectively figure out how clean energy will be produced on our lands while still preserving what makes Idaho such a beautiful place to live and recreate.

But in order to do that, we have to operate off the same facts. So let’s shun misinformation about clean energy so we can decide together how to shape our state.

