My name is Cole, and I’m a detransitioner.

This perspective was crystallized for me in my journey of advocation against House Bill 71. I learned that folks who stop hormones or decide not to get surgery are termed “detransitioners” or “desisters'' by legislators because of a reliance on outdated medical data. This is a fundamental misunderstanding of the breadth of human experience outside of the narrow binary view of gender.

Speaking about my interior emotional life before my physical transition is hard and confusing. As a kid and a teen, I had no words to describe my experience. In retrospect, I had some of the key descriptors of clinical gender dysphoria. I had no attachment to my body or my voice. The development of breasts was distressing. But I didn’t really have an internal experience of gender, other than confusion.

When I was very little, I did have best friends that were mostly boys, but I related just as well to girls. Loved ones labeled me a tomboy for my love of the outdoors, skorts, "boy" toys at McDonald's, and fishing, but I was also comfortable with things typically associated with femininity — I played with dolls, and I was a sensitive, bookish, and nurturing kid. I also had a large fascination with style and collection of shoes that earned me the nickname “Imelda Marcos.”

I didn’t have a gendered experience with these labels, I just thought they were shorthand for different parts of myself. It was only in growing into teenagerhood that I realized the gendered connotations, and that to fit in I had to conform more wholly to the latter half of them to be accepted by peers.

Was I wrong to let myself be more rough and tumble? Was I wrong to speak directly and plainly? Was I wrong to step outside of standards that didn’t have anything to do with my actual interests or selfhood? In retrospect, I know I wasn’t. My peers and caregivers, however, seemed especially bound and determined to make me feel that way, and I did, for a while. It was never fully authentic, and I never could fully show up as anything other than myself. This was noticed, and I was still socially othered.

Here's my point: Gender nonconformance is not the same as persistent gender dysphoria. Exploring oneself outside of binary cultural expectations is not always the same as transitioning. Discomfort around gender nonconformance, stemming from misinformation about these two facts of existence, is not the same as actually being threatened. Trans folks are just trying to live. Access to medical care is a key part of that journey for many.

The only negative health effects I have experienced in my life have been because of the pressure placed on me to conform to normative gender standards. After I came out, the standing assumption from the outside world seemed to be, "OK, hormones, top surgery, bottom surgery, then you'll feel like a man! Right?"

But that just wasn’t the case. I wasn’t a man and never wanted to be. My sense of completeness came when folks were just as confused about my gender as I was growing up, and I’m not sorry. One small moment of gender confusion pales in comparison to the amount of grief I got in trying to wholly conform to standards of femininity or masculinity in the first place.

I am not a man, never wanted to be. I don’t particularly feel like a woman, either, but how people see me is up to them. I’m content with that. I also understand why more binary trans folks aren’t comfortable with the “perception is reality” approach, and why all options of gender-affirming care are integral for my community’s safety.

Oh, I’m not a detransitioner, by the way. Surprise! I know that I will still be shouldered with this label because I didn’t transition in the way that some folks expected, but I don’t claim to be a “detransitioner” for myself. This distinction is important. I understand that not associating with these labels is still confusing for many, but in my experience, confusion can be approached in many ways. It can be approached with discomfort, ignorance, and fear. Or, it can be approached with genuine curiosity, free from expectations.

Ask me how I feel about myself now, compared to before I transitioned. I will tell you that, I feel whole. I feel complete. I feel comfortable. I don’t feel the need to please anyone who refuses to understand my journey, nor do I feel the need to compromise my safety to explain what is private to me.

I do, however, feel compelled to step forward and share my story to combat the misinformation behind the detransition myth. There are many ways to transition, and there are varied reasons for detransition. Many who are counted as detransitioners don't even view themselves as such, like me. I can't speak for everyone, but I know that everyone is valid in their journey to self-acceptance.

HB71 does not come from this place of curiosity. No legislation slated against trans or gender non-conforming existence ever seems to. I truly believe this comes from a root misunderstanding of trans lived experience, both in the general public and in the Idaho Legislature.

My story is just one of a vast breadth of trans stories that need to be uplifted: Stories of resilience, of persistence, of reclaimed self-worth, of joy. We have always existed and will always continue to exist. We deserve life-saving medical care. We deserve to live without government intervention that perpetuates a sense of ignorance about our actual lives. Just like you.