Get on the bandwagon: CSI basketball teams are national title contenders

There are hundreds of junior colleges in the United States with basketball teams.

Did you know there’s but a few that do it better than the College of Southern Idaho?

The Golden Eagles, perennially, are a contender — not only in the Scenic West Athletic Conference but across the national landscape — and now would be a good time to jump on this season’s bandwagon. The CSI men’s and women’s teams are a combined 31-2 and carry lofty national rankings into this new calendar year.

That’s why I’ve had Jan. 5 circled on my calendar for weeks. It’s the day I’ll have a chance to watch my first games at CSI Gym, when the Golden Eagles host Snow College of Utah in a SWAC doubleheader. The women’s game tips at 5 p.m., followed by the men at about 7 p.m.

The CSI men are undefeated after 16 games and will likely ascend to No. 2 in the first NJCAA rankings of 2023 — behind only Chipola College of Florida, also 16-0. The Golden Eagles finished 2022 by beating top-ranked Salt Lake Community College to remain one of just three unbeatens in the country.

After that 84-81 victory in Utah’s capital city on Dec. 17, CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told me between answering dozens of congratulatory text messages that he believed the Golden Eagles had “all the pieces” to win the program’s fourth national title.

A pair of newcomers, Nate Meithof and Isaiah Moses, are among them. They’ve spurred a CSI offense that’s outscored opponents by a whopping 32.1 points per game, with only three victories decided by four points or less.

Meithof, a lefty playmaker who transferred from California’s Westmont College after winning Freshman of the Year honors last season in the Golden State Athletic Conference, is averaging a team-best 18.6 points while shooting 55% from the field.

Moses, a freshman from Anchorage, Alaska, who has already twice won SWAC Player of the Week honors, is contributing 13.5 points per game to go along with a team-leading 82 assists.

I want to see those guys play basketball. I also want to watch Kaylee Headrick, a freshman from Bluffdale, Utah, who has emerged as a force for the CSI women.

All she’s done in her first 17 collegiate games is total 11.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game to go with 32 steals — all tops on the team.

The 15-2 Golden Eagles, ranked third in the country, figure to be in the national title mix, too. Their only losses have come against ranked teams, including No. 1 Eastern Florida State College, and they’ve toyed with many teams on their schedule, winning by an average of 33.1 points.

The CSI women have qualified for 12 NJCAA Tournaments, finishing as the national runner-up in 2005. Might this be the first championship season?

If you’re a loyal CSI fan, you already know how good the basketball is. Tell your friends.

And if you’ve never been to a game, now’s the time to head over to campus and root for the home team.

I’ll see you there.