The headline is from the musical “Oliver”. My topic was started by thinking about Advent and some of the things people ascribe to the goodness of God, i.e. “give us this day our daily bread”; “we thank you for this food and the hands that prepared it”. I read an article in The Black Bear Gazette while I was waiting for my brunch at the iconic diner. And, at this time of year, I always remember my mother whose birthday is on November 1st. She loved Christmas and was an inventive and nutrition conscious cook.
Food, even before a roof over our head, is the very foundation of our needs in this world. The lack of it has always defined the poorest of the poor. It is the first tier of disaster and famine supplies rushed to an area because the first reason for a lack of food is simply availability. The food supply has been knocked out. There is no reason not to rush to mitigate those conditions. Giving bread to the poor is at the heart of the charity preached in every religion.
In the developed world, we have another complication that, on it’s face, doesn’t seem as serious as famine or disaster. But I think it is. I appreciate the meme, “food insecurity” that has developed to encompass this problem. Not being able to afford to buy or have the equipment to cook the proverbial three meals a day is all too common among those in lower income ranges. Another concern is that food insecurity can refer to people who have access to calories because many inexpensive easy to eat foods have lots of calories, but they do not have access to nutrition. Calories alone produce energy for the body but don’t produce the nutrients the body needs to rebuild itself.
Thanks to the large amount of brain research started by the VA to address injury and now informing numerous other areas of investigation, we know that nutrition plays a vital part in cognitive ability. Literally, a starved brain does not think well. The developing brain of a child doesn’t develop fully without appropriate nutrition. Adults lose the ability to reason and, to some extent, control their emotions. Well fed brains make us better family members, students and workers. A brain with the capacity to make good choices in the face of difficulties controls an individual who contributes to the general well being of those around them.
One of the main problems for people involved in addressing the food insecurity of the poor is how to make sure that their brains are being fed with nutrients. Unfortunately, even nutritious power bars are designed more to provide the energy need to keep moving than the nutrients to power the brain to adapt. When thinking about what to put in a care package for the homeless, how many fruits and vegetables are included? What do providers do about the short shelf life of fruits and vegetables? At the senior center, there is often a pile of bread products. Energy yes, but nutrition no.
The diner article I referred to above talked about a community canning kitchen in Twin Falls which has, I believe, been closed for years. I’ve never learned to can. I remember my otherwise skillful mom canning watermelon pickles one summer. They were a failure. We had probably three dozen quart jars with watermelon rinds covered in sugar crystals. That fact has discouraged me from trying it myself. However, I could certainly see myself bringing my produce to a group of people who know how to direct my efforts. I would not have to buy or find a place to store all of the equipment, and I could go home with various wonderful jars of nutritious fruits and vegetables. Many of those who are poor lack the knowledge of basic living skills, including canning.
In this season, it seems to be especially fitting to consider those things which make us both safe and secure and to consider what is necessary to make sure that none of our fellow citizens lack the skills and resources to meet those needs. I invite your innovative thinking.
