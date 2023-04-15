Community colleges play a critical role in the American higher education system, by providing accessible and affordable education to a wide range of students. They are the first point of entry into higher education for many, including older adult students, and those seeking career and technical education.

The College of Southern Idaho has been the Magic Valley institution of higher education since 1965, and we’re proud of the many ways that we serve the communities across our service region. CSI is celebrating Community College Month throughout April, and I’m proud to share some thoughts about the American community college, and in particular, about CSI.

OUR VIEW: There’s something for all of us at CSI. Take a field trip, see it for yourself. OUR VIEW: If you’re not thinking of the College of Southern Idaho as something more than a place where students go to classes, we’re here to say you’re missing out.

Community colleges offer a local and affordable option for students who might not otherwise have access to higher education. Tuition and fees at community colleges are typically lower than at four-year colleges and universities, and CSI’s current rate of $140 per credit hour makes us one of the most affordable options in Idaho.

Each year, community colleges provide a high quality, affordable pathway to thousands of students looking to move on to four-year colleges and universities. Our students take courses that fulfill their general education and lower-division major requirements at a fraction of the cost charged by four-year institutions, and then transfer those credits to those same schools. This affordable option is especially beneficial for students who are uncertain about their major or their career path, allowing them to explore different areas of study before committing to a particular field.

CSI also offers a wide range of career and technical education programs that prepare students for jobs in industry. These programs provide hands-on training and experience, and often lead to industry recognized certifications or licensure. Graduates of these programs are prepared for immediate entry into the workforce and often earn higher starting salaries than those without specialized training.

Graduates are also able to enter CSI’s applied baccalaureate program in Operations Management. This program prepares them for roles in technical supervision and management and is the only baccalaureate degree offered by a community college in Idaho.

Regardless of the chosen major, community colleges, CSI included, offer flexible and supportive learning environments that are ideal for all students, including parents and those who are working while attending school. We offer evening and weekend classes, online courses, and other flexible scheduling options that allow students to balance their education with their work and family responsibilities.

CSI also offers a range of support services to help students succeed academically and personally, including tutoring, academic advising, and access to mental health support services.

On behalf of the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students, I want to thank the entire Magic Valley for your past and ongoing support. Please watch for information about our Community Open House on April 29. We are your community college, and we are inviting you to join us, and to use Community College Month to learn more about all that we have to offer.

CSI plays a vital role in Idaho higher education. From access to affordable education, to our cultural events and national-caliber athletic programs, to our student-focused faculty and staff, we are proud of what we do, and we look forward to sharing our story with you throughout Community College Month.