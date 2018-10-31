Idaho is finally set to address its “gap population” on Nov. 6, when voters weigh in on a proposition that would expand Medicaid coverage to 51,000 to 62,000 voters in the gap.
We think it’s an easy choice to vote yes on Proposition 2, which would extend coverage to Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to buy subsidized insurance on the state’s exchange. This is not about a handout. It’s about providing health care to working, contributing Idahoans whose income falls into a sweet spot — or, rather, a bitter spot. Expanding Medicaid is the right and humane thing to do.
After years of legislators kicking the can down the road, Idaho voters are taking matters into their own hands with this ballot proposal. The state has proposed myriad solutions to closing Idaho’s Medicaid gap, including a dual-waiver program and plans that were not in compliance with the Affordable Care Act in the past year. Still, the Legislature cannot get on the same page about finding a solution for the Idahoans whose income leaves them with few options for health care.
If the initiative passes, it will then be up to lawmakers and Idaho’s next governor to uphold the will of the people, even as ideological differences have keep more than 50,000 residents without insurance. Passing the initiative is only half of the battle; it means nothing without a proper funding mechanism.
Idaho’s health care system needs more solutions than just expanding Medicare, but this is a start. More Idahoans will be able to afford primary care, which should keep them out of expensive and inefficient emergency rooms. Changing the way we approach health care, starting with preventive care rather reactionary care, is a starting point for fixing skyrocketing health care costs, and expanding Medicaid is step one in addressing that problem.
Voting yes on Proposition 2 is the right move for Idahoans, and despite what opponents say, it’s a system that’s worked for almost every state in the West already. Idaho should follow suit.
I easily intend to vote NO. I think it is a handout.
There is no guarantee this will go to “Contributing Idahoans,” or even citizens of Idaho or even U.S. Citizens.
How is this going to be paid for?
The States in the West that have gone to this are now considered welfare States and have had people who won’t work flock to their States.
I had to make sure my family had good insurance and worked to that end. What makes these people any different than me?
Since when is it my job to pay someone else’s health insurance?
It’s a step towards Socialism, and I won’t do that.
The conduct of the socialist left, the mob, for the last two years?
I won’t vote for any D this year or any program they support.
Remember the Kavenaugh hearings!!!
The constant turmoil to oust Trump? A vote for this bill is rewarding a bad behavior, I won’t do that.
