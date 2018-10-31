Try 1 month for 99¢
Prop 2 ballot initiative

People gather to hear about Proposition 2 Monday at Family Health Services in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Idaho is finally set to address its “gap population” on Nov. 6, when voters weigh in on a proposition that would expand Medicaid coverage to 51,000 to 62,000 voters in the gap.

We think it’s an easy choice to vote yes on Proposition 2, which would extend coverage to Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to buy subsidized insurance on the state’s exchange. This is not about a handout. It’s about providing health care to working, contributing Idahoans whose income falls into a sweet spot — or, rather, a bitter spot. Expanding Medicaid is the right and humane thing to do.

After years of legislators kicking the can down the road, Idaho voters are taking matters into their own hands with this ballot proposal. The state has proposed myriad solutions to closing Idaho’s Medicaid gap, including a dual-waiver program and plans that were not in compliance with the Affordable Care Act in the past year. Still, the Legislature cannot get on the same page about finding a solution for the Idahoans whose income leaves them with few options for health care.

If the initiative passes, it will then be up to lawmakers and Idaho’s next governor to uphold the will of the people, even as ideological differences have keep more than 50,000 residents without insurance. Passing the initiative is only half of the battle; it means nothing without a proper funding mechanism.

Idaho’s health care system needs more solutions than just expanding Medicare, but this is a start. More Idahoans will be able to afford primary care, which should keep them out of expensive and inefficient emergency rooms. Changing the way we approach health care, starting with preventive care rather reactionary care, is a starting point for fixing skyrocketing health care costs, and expanding Medicaid is step one in addressing that problem.

Voting yes on Proposition 2 is the right move for Idahoans, and despite what opponents say, it’s a system that’s worked for almost every state in the West already. Idaho should follow suit.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments