Twin Falls’ population is set to hit 50,000 by the 2020 Census. And barring a rule change, the city will be required to put a plan in place for public transportation once it hits that threshold.
But it’s not just a matter of buying some buses and setting up stops and a fixed route for the buses to travel.
As reporter Heather Kennison details in this week’s Big Story, Twin Falls does not plan to install a fixed-route service right away. Instead, it plans to work with Trans IV, an existing bus service that offers on-demand rides for $5 round trip during business hours, and provide additional funding for those buses.
That is, of course, the economical move. Installing fixed-route public transportation is a massive undertaking, and Twin Falls has a long way to go before it would even be safe for large-scale bus transportation. Buses need space for bus stops, and bus stops need finished sidewalks. Twin Falls doesn’t have much of either right now.
As Twin Falls Deputy Manager Mitch Humble said, “We will start doing it when we have to start doing it. Until then, it’s really expensive.”
But as several officials from cities slightly larger than Twin Falls pointed out in Kennison’s story, waiting until public transportation is badly needed might be too late. If growth has truly taken off by then — think Bend, Ore., where the population has nearly doubled since 2000 — the city will be stuck playing catch-up.
And Bend also set an example of what a city should not do with its first round of buses. With the city’s population at about 72,000, Bend began offering a fixed route in 2006. But the city tried to cut a corner with its initial infrastructure investment of buying buses. The half-dozen buses it bought from a California company were dilapidated. The fixed route stumbled out of the gate and the city sunk about $100,000 into bus repairs.
Bend in the early 2000s looks a lot like Twin Falls today, including in its lack of population density — a challenge for installing bus services. City officials in Bend are candid about their initial missteps installing public transportation, but they also emphasize the importance of installing fixed-route buses to alleviate traffic issues that arise from population growth.
And from a moral perspective, fixed-route bussing can help ensure that growth does not leave behind segments of our most vulnerable population. Some buses are for pure convenience, like the night owl bus offered in several Western cities, including Hailey, to cut down on DUIs. But most buses provide transportation for residents who don’t have cars or driver’s licenses. Without fixed-route public transportation, their employment options are severely limited.
Installing public transportation in Twin Falls will be a massive project, and it’s not one the city is taking lightly. It’s expensive and it takes time. But it’s a question of when, not if, the city will need it. And cities like Idaho Falls and Bend, Ore., show, that day often comes sooner than expected.
