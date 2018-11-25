The Twin Falls City Council last week heard a presentation from Smoke Free Idaho, a group of organizations that lobbies for smoke-free public places. The group asked the Council to come up with a smoke-free policy banning smoking in bars, small businesses and city parks.
We agree with Smoke Free Idaho and think a city smoke-free policy makes sense in order to protect Twin Falls families and small-business employees.
State law prohibits smoking inside businesses except for bars and some small businesses with fewer than five employees.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.5 million nonsmokers have died from health problems caused by exposure to secondhand smoke since 1964. The centers also estimate that secondhand smoke caused nearly 34,000 heart disease deaths each year from 2005 to 2009 among adult nonsmokers in the United States. In the same time period, secondhand smoke exposure caused more than 7,300 lung cancer deaths in nonsmokers.
Some council members questioned how a ban might affect small businesses. We agree that having a listening session on the impacts is a good idea. But the businesses that disallow smoking are already a case study. All over town at bars or other businesses that don’t allow smoking, patrons simply go outside to have a smoke. Employees in businesses don’t have the same freedom to step out for some fresh air any time they want.
And it seems like a no-brainer that local parks should be free from smoke so children and families can enjoy them without worrying about the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.
Across the U.S., 26 states have banned smoking in all enclosed businesses including bars. Some states allow for smoking in tobacco shops, cigar bars, private clubs and a few other establishments, and we can see a compromise like that working in Twin Falls.
We hope the Council considers their options and comes up with a policy that protects Twin Falls residents.
