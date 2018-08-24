The Twin Falls City Council adopted its 2019 fiscal year budget Monday. Included in the budget is an agreement to take $770,000 in foregone balance to pay for several road and sidewalk projects.
In non-bureaucrat speak, foregone balance is money the Council saved taxpayers in years past by choosing not to pursue its allowable 3 percent annual increase in property tax. And $770,000 is only about one-third of what the city could have taken, said City Manager Travis Rothweiler.
As City Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins pointed out at Monday’s meeting, this is not a matter of the city seeking money for frivolous projects, or even projects that are anything less than necessary.
As Twin Falls prepares for future growth, city officials cannot let important infrastructure projects fall behind.
Providing students with safe transport to and from school, in the form of functioning sidewalks, should be at the very top of that list. We’re glad to see it is.
Also included in the project list for are road overlays on Stadium Boulevard and Locust Street North.
While much attention has been paid to the growing northwest side of Twin Falls, infrastructure on the city’s east side is in need of repairs. Like adding sidewalks, this is part of the growing process. It’s not just about adding new businesses. Up-keep to existing infrastructure is also vital to maintaining a culture of growth.
In the past, Twin Falls City Council has kept taxes low and been frugal with its money.
Now, as Twin Falls turns toward infrastructure repair and upkeep, it needs to tap into the money, albeit just one-third of how much it could pursue.
And as Hawkins also pointed out Monday, if Twin Falls expects the state to assist in future road projects, leaving money on the table each year is not a very convincing argument for needing assistance.
This is a good move by the City Council. When there was enough money to go around, the city did not want to place a heavier burden on taxpayers.
But with major infrastructure projects on the horizon, 2019 is the year for Twin Falls to pursue that foregone balance.
We applaud the Council for passing up the property tax money when it was not needed, planning ahead for a year like this one when it is.
