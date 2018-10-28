This year’s governor’s race has been pegged as the new versus the old. The progressive versus the traditional; the fresh name with fresh ideas versus the establishment; the trailblazing Native American woman with scant enough political experience to still count as an outsider versus the longtime legislator and lieutenant governor who has been in the statehouse since 2001.
Paulette Jordan and Brad Little each possesses plenty of attributes and ideas that we like. But when it comes to being the best governor, we think Brad Little is the right choice for Idaho.
Little is not an ideologue, but he holds strong conservative values shared by the majority of Idahoans. He’s quick to offer examples of issues where he and Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter differ, but he also had a hand in some of the progress Idaho made over the past decade on Otter’s watch. Education, for example, is still not where it should be, but the state has made progress in both test scores and teacher pay. That momentum should be built upon if Little takes office.
Here in the Magic Valley, we’ve seen first-hand the success of Little’s approach to economic development. Major employers like Chobani and Clif Bar moved to the Magic Valley while Little was lieutenant governor, and as governor he promises to tackle major infrastructure projects such as highways and bridges rather than leaving those improvements to federal funding.
We would have preferred Little take a public position on Proposition 2 — Medicaid expansion — but he says not taking a stance puts him a better position to negotiate funding should the voter initiative pass. He’s vowed to honor the voter’s will no matter the outcome of Prop 2, and that pragmatic, long-term view of contentious issues is what makes Little the best candidate for governor. He’s shown that he’s not afraid to have his mind changed, and he’s well prepared to responsibly handle the state’s massive business and population growth.
Back in May, right after a landslide in the Democratic primary, we predicted that this past summer would be the summer of Paulette Jordan.
It wasn’t the boldest of predictions, given how heavily she had already been covered by national news outlets during the primary race. And it mostly came to fruition, with glowing profiles of Jordan appearing on Buzzfeed, CNN and, most recently, Huffington Post. But the past few months have not been without plenty of bumps for Jordan and her campaign.
There was unrest in her staff, as several top staffers resigned just weeks before the election and were silenced by non-disclosure agreements — a strange development given that Jordan claims to be an advocate for more transparency in government. The same thing happened in May, when several top staffers resigned just weeks before she pummeled Democratic mainstay A.J. Balukoff in the primary election.
Then there was the campaign’s ties to a super PAC. We’ll likely learn more about those ties in the months to come, but either way, the combination of controversies doesn’t sit well. And when asked to explain why she challenged the Idaho Statesman’s reporting on the controversies, she has yet to give a specific example of anything the newspaper got wrong.
She cites real challenges of being the first — woman, Native American, political outsider — and says she’s held to a higher standard because of her position as a trailblazer. That may well be true, but not when it comes to mass resignations and questionable ties to a super PAC. No matter the candidate, her controversies are irrefutably news and should not be cavalierly dismissed as bad reporting unless the facts can be disproved.
Still, Paulette Jordan has energized young voters in Idaho. Long left feeling isolated from politics, young progressives in Idaho have been energized by Jordan’s campaign. Now it’s up to Brad Little, if he wins the election, to ensure they don’t feel alienated once again. We often decry young voters’ lack of political involvement, but between Jordan’s campaign and the myriad young challengers in May’s Republican primary election, it’s clear that young voters are clamoring to be involved in Idaho politics. Little should ride that enthusiasm to being the best governor for all of Idaho, not just establishment conservatives.
We agree with some of the things Paulette Jordan stands for, including local control and creative solutions to Idaho’s prison overcrowding. But Brad Little has a proven track record as a leader and is flexible enough to allow Idaho to improve upon its weak spots without getting stuck on party lines and statehouse in-fighting. That’s what we look for in political leaders, and it’s what makes Little the best choice to be the state’s 33rd governor.
