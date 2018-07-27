Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Public input on family seperation resolution
Omar Huerta addresses the city council during their meeting Monday, July 23, 2018, at City Hall in Twin Falls. Huerta wore a reflective shawl with the words 'I care do u' spray painted on.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Tensions ran high at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting as the Council declined to reconsider a family separation resolution they voted down last week. Council members’ votes remained unchanged, so the resolution remained dead.

The proposed resolution was entirely symbolic, as the Council has no control over federal immigration policies. It puts the Council in a tough situation. It’s easy to see how this could lead to a never-ending cycle of the Council condemning or condoning every national policy rather than doing the real work of city government. That’s understandable.

But the logic behind declining to reconsider the resolution and the removal of Liyah Babayan from the meeting were deeply flawed.

Public testimony at the beginning of the meeting lasted almost an hour and was overwhelmingly in favor of adopting the resolution to condemn family separation. Things got weird when Council members explained their individual positions.

Councilman Chris Talkington cited the public comment as “democracy in action” and “extremely encouraging.” He and Greg Lanting remained the only two Council members to vote in favor of the resolution. Councilman Chris Reid’s position remained unchanged, as he apparently doesn’t stay sufficiently up-to-date on current events.

Reid said he doesn’t get any information from Homeland Security, and the Border Patrol doesn’t report to the City Council. That’s all true. But then he went on to say, “I get the same facts that you do, from MSNBC, from CNN, from Fox News, and whatever website I go on, and I get their spin… I don’t want to attach myself to either side. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on at the border. I only hear what you do from people in New York City who are telling you what to believe….When I say it isn’t a city issue, I don’t have the facts. I don’t like to make a decision when I’m ignorant to the facts.”

Councilman Reid doesn’t want to take a stance on the issue if his information is based on “people from New York City who are telling you what to believe,” as if no other sources of information exist. Might we suggest reading up on local newspapers like the Arizona Daily Star, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the El Paso Times – border newspapers that report on immigration from the ground level?

And maybe none of those newspapers do it for you. Maybe you think every local newspaper in the U.S. is in cahoots to pump out a steady stream of fake news. If that’s the case, you could go straight to the source.

The Department of Homeland Security – which, surprise, does not report to the Times-News either – said last month that roughly 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border in April and May. Later in June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of family separation, and the Trump administration said last week that about 1,800 of those 2,000 children have been reunited with their families so far.

This is not an issue where confusion exists around facts. Reporters have been mostly uniform in their accounts, and government agencies have corroborated much of what’s been reported. How much President Trump’s immigration policy differs from former President Barack Obama can be debated, but it’s also irrelevant to the topic at hand. Neither president has a sterling record of humane immigration policies. And debating when the travesty began does not change how traumatic the experience is for the children separated from their parents.

The facts are out there. They are everywhere. They have driven the most contentious and urgent national policy issue of the past few months, save perhaps for U.S. relations with Russia. And if Reid and other Council members didn’t have the facts at the meeting two weeks ago, that’s one thing. But it was no surprise that Babayan and others planned to show up at Monday’s meeting to urge Council members to reconsider. The Council had seven full days to brush up on the issue at hand. If they felt like they didn’t know enough about immigration policy to take a stand, that’s on them.

The Council also made a serious misstep in removing Babayan, a local activist and business owner, from the meeting. She was the one who initially brought the resolution to the Council, and she spearheaded an effort to encourage people to attend and speak at Monday’s meeting. After opting not to reconsider the resolution, the Council attempted to move on to budget discussions. Babayan piped up from the crowd and said the Council “should be ashamed of itself,” and that it doesn’t represent these people – referring to the people who spoke in favor of the resolution.

She got out several sentences before Reid asked security to escort her out.

Council meetings should not be interrupted just because a resident is angry. There are guidelines in place for the public to address the Council, and for good reason. Those guidelines keep meetings from going off the rails. But we think the Council was awfully quick to give Babayan the heave-ho. Babayan is a former school board member and an active figure in the community. Even if her politics lean further to the left than most Magic Valley residents’, she’s still a contributing member of the community.

If the other Council members share Talkington’s opinion that a packed Council Chambers is an encouraging sign of democracy in action, this was a weird way to show it. They know this is a contentious issue. Could they not have asked her to sit down before having her escorted out?

We understand the Council’s reticence to weigh in on national issues, especially with the anti-refugee sentiment of 2016 still fresh in everyone’s minds. But making tough calls and dealing with upset residents is part of the gig. It’s not always a pretty job, but it’s what we elected our Council members to do – provide open ears for the people, then act in the best interest of the people.

The Council was again faced with a divisive issue on Monday. But rather than weighing the available facts and acting accordingly, they fell back on claiming that not enough information was out there to form an opinion. In an attempt to sidestep controversy, the Council only fanned the flames. That makes things more contentious for everyone.

