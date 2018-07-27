Tensions ran high at Monday’s Twin Falls City Council meeting as the Council declined to reconsider a family separation resolution they voted down last week. Council members’ votes remained unchanged, so the resolution remained dead.
The proposed resolution was entirely symbolic, as the Council has no control over federal immigration policies. It puts the Council in a tough situation. It’s easy to see how this could lead to a never-ending cycle of the Council condemning or condoning every national policy rather than doing the real work of city government. That’s understandable.
But the logic behind declining to reconsider the resolution and the removal of Liyah Babayan from the meeting were deeply flawed.
Public testimony at the beginning of the meeting lasted almost an hour and was overwhelmingly in favor of adopting the resolution to condemn family separation. Things got weird when Council members explained their individual positions.
Councilman Chris Talkington cited the public comment as “democracy in action” and “extremely encouraging.” He and Greg Lanting remained the only two Council members to vote in favor of the resolution. Councilman Chris Reid’s position remained unchanged, as he apparently doesn’t stay sufficiently up-to-date on current events.
Reid said he doesn’t get any information from Homeland Security, and the Border Patrol doesn’t report to the City Council. That’s all true. But then he went on to say, “I get the same facts that you do, from MSNBC, from CNN, from Fox News, and whatever website I go on, and I get their spin… I don’t want to attach myself to either side. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on at the border. I only hear what you do from people in New York City who are telling you what to believe….When I say it isn’t a city issue, I don’t have the facts. I don’t like to make a decision when I’m ignorant to the facts.”
Councilman Reid doesn’t want to take a stance on the issue if his information is based on “people from New York City who are telling you what to believe,” as if no other sources of information exist. Might we suggest reading up on local newspapers like the Arizona Daily Star, the San Diego Union-Tribune and the El Paso Times – border newspapers that report on immigration from the ground level?
And maybe none of those newspapers do it for you. Maybe you think every local newspaper in the U.S. is in cahoots to pump out a steady stream of fake news. If that’s the case, you could go straight to the source.
The Department of Homeland Security – which, surprise, does not report to the Times-News either – said last month that roughly 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border in April and May. Later in June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end the practice of family separation, and the Trump administration said last week that about 1,800 of those 2,000 children have been reunited with their families so far.
This is not an issue where confusion exists around facts. Reporters have been mostly uniform in their accounts, and government agencies have corroborated much of what’s been reported. How much President Trump’s immigration policy differs from former President Barack Obama can be debated, but it’s also irrelevant to the topic at hand. Neither president has a sterling record of humane immigration policies. And debating when the travesty began does not change how traumatic the experience is for the children separated from their parents.
The facts are out there. They are everywhere. They have driven the most contentious and urgent national policy issue of the past few months, save perhaps for U.S. relations with Russia. And if Reid and other Council members didn’t have the facts at the meeting two weeks ago, that’s one thing. But it was no surprise that Babayan and others planned to show up at Monday’s meeting to urge Council members to reconsider. The Council had seven full days to brush up on the issue at hand. If they felt like they didn’t know enough about immigration policy to take a stand, that’s on them.
The Council also made a serious misstep in removing Babayan, a local activist and business owner, from the meeting. She was the one who initially brought the resolution to the Council, and she spearheaded an effort to encourage people to attend and speak at Monday’s meeting. After opting not to reconsider the resolution, the Council attempted to move on to budget discussions. Babayan piped up from the crowd and said the Council “should be ashamed of itself,” and that it doesn’t represent these people – referring to the people who spoke in favor of the resolution.
She got out several sentences before Reid asked security to escort her out.
Council meetings should not be interrupted just because a resident is angry. There are guidelines in place for the public to address the Council, and for good reason. Those guidelines keep meetings from going off the rails. But we think the Council was awfully quick to give Babayan the heave-ho. Babayan is a former school board member and an active figure in the community. Even if her politics lean further to the left than most Magic Valley residents’, she’s still a contributing member of the community.
If the other Council members share Talkington’s opinion that a packed Council Chambers is an encouraging sign of democracy in action, this was a weird way to show it. They know this is a contentious issue. Could they not have asked her to sit down before having her escorted out?
We understand the Council’s reticence to weigh in on national issues, especially with the anti-refugee sentiment of 2016 still fresh in everyone’s minds. But making tough calls and dealing with upset residents is part of the gig. It’s not always a pretty job, but it’s what we elected our Council members to do – provide open ears for the people, then act in the best interest of the people.
The Council was again faced with a divisive issue on Monday. But rather than weighing the available facts and acting accordingly, they fell back on claiming that not enough information was out there to form an opinion. In an attempt to sidestep controversy, the Council only fanned the flames. That makes things more contentious for everyone.
I’m proud of the City Council, they have renewed my faith in local Government. Weather you want to listen or not, we don’t have the Jurisdiction or the authority over the illegal kids. Why get involved? To have our name in the National media again. Meanwhile our own Citizens families are separated every day when they are arrested.
It’s a moot point. The Children had been ordered back with their families by POTUS and a Federal Judge. It was in progress. No need for this to come up at a Council meeting, no need at all. Meanwhile our own Citizens families are separated every day when they are arrested.
This isn’t the first time someone has been escorted out of a Council Meeting. The Council has a right/duty to run a safe orderly meeting. Meanwhile our own Citizens families are separated every day when they are arrested.
I support this action by the Council 100%. Everyone I know supports it. I know a lot of people. Meanwhile our own Citizens families are separated every day when they are arrested.
All I have to say about that is it’s about time there were consequences for disrespectful behavior at the Council Meetings, no matter who it is.
I too am proud of our city council. Those who wanted this resolution misunderstand the nature of governments. The city council is to govern Twin Falls, not any other government entity. This entire request was effectively an attempt to turn our city council into Change.org participants. In fact, I would be willing to bet that had all those who had spoken out in favor of this resolution signed Change.org petition, it would have had more impact than had the Twin Falls city council adopted this resolution. It means nothing.
As for removing an unruly citizen, that was the proper course of action. As noted in the article, Babayan is no stranger to appearing before the city council. She knows the rules and knows what she can and cannot do. To require the city council to give an extra warning to someone is to ask the city council to take a higher high road. The city council had real city business to attend to and throwing a fit because an inconsequential resolution was not accepted thwarts the actual business we elect these members to conduct. In the future, I would hope that Babayan would put her efforts towards making Twin Falls a better place and not towards wasting everyone's time.
In my lifetime George W. Bush was the easiest on Immigration.
Presidents Clinton and Obama both took a hard stance on it; we’re precisely in the place where they got stopped.
It’s my best memory, I think it was Clinton, the kids were being kept with who they were caught with. Turns out some of the kids were with people not their parents. Pedophiles, Coyotes, Human Traffickers. A Federal Judge ordered them separated.
And that’s where we are today. No matter what your opinion is on the matter, that’s how we got here.
In my lifetime, President Clinton was the “Law and Order,” President with his crime bill of ’94. No President in my lifetime was as hard on crime as President Clinton.
He didn’t make it past where we are right now on immigration. It will be interesting to see if they can figure it out.
Build a Wall, or send the Army down there and stop it, or both. Issue more work permits and make it easier to get one.
Has ICE came in here, scooped up families and separated them? I didn’t think so and can’t understand the ruckus.
We have no Jurisdiction and so far, it hasn’t affected us.
Thank you Times News for the accurate assessment of this issue. I can't understand why Mr. Reid would admit being so uninformed about current events of such magnitude . His veiled swipe at the news media was totally uncalled for as well as the demand to have Ms. Babayhan removed without giving her a chance to sit down and be quiet. It reminds me of the behavior of someone currently at the head of our nation. Not a good look for someone who is local.
I, also, believe that the City Council made the right decision on the family separation resolution.
The city council has more important things to do than sit around reading Podunk newspapers from other states to learn about topics that don't concern their job. I would hope the city council would focus on how to make things better here, rather than prognosticating on conditions two states away. We'll leave that for newspaper editors and others with more flexible schedules.
One of the best opinion pieces from the Times-News! In my opinion, councilman Reid's excuse was laughable and sad. He did not want to vote for it, so he pleaded ignorance. How can one be an effective city councilman if one is not informed? To pretend that only issues within city limits matter, is also laughable. An effective leader must be informed about what is going on in our city, county, state, nation, and the world. Not about every fact, but informed enough not to have to plead ignorance on issues that have been covered ad nauseam nation-wide. His reaction to the comments made by Ms. Babayan showed lack of appropriate temperament for an elected official. Maybe the power has already gone to his head. Appropriate decorum and temperament are not just expected from members of the public attending the meeting, but also from members of City Council sitting at the podium on nice chairs paid for taxpayers in a nice room and building all paid for by taxpayers.
And one more thing: if one is such a snowflake and can't handle some open criticism, maybe one is not cut out to be an elected official. Council members, as the body overseeing the city, including city police, of course can wield their power from the podium to have people thrown out of public meetings. But they can't silence people everywhere. The more draconian the measures they employ, the less likely people will be silent at dinner tables around town, at barbecues and wherever they discuss matters that are important to them. I would also like to point out to the Times-News that it endorsed Reid back in 2017. Maybe the newspaper was fooled by his suit and tie and boyish good looks :-)
Instead of criticizing, "A," you can always run next election and see how far your platform gets! Put up or shut-up
I think most of us are very pleased with the City, especially now! Yes, even Chris and Gregg. Chris I've known, and considered my friend since 1973. That's 45 years. I don't know Gregg but I know his roots and his family.
Just because we don't happen to agree on this issue doesn't make us enemy's. I expect they will be Councilmen as long as they want. I 'spect I could sit down over a cup of Coffee anytime with either of them.
This isn't a War, "A." Take a chill pill.
You don't like the way things are, run for Office. If enough people agree with you, you'll be elected. Then you can make things the way you want.
We're pretty proud of Mr. Reed, bringing some order back to those meetings. But if you take offense to order, or the Law, make a run at him at election.
Good luck with that!
For someone who has a lot of opinions, you're awfully quick to tell others to shut up :-) Feel free to take a chill pill.
