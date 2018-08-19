We’re now more than halfway through our 10-part Big Story series on growth in the Magic Valley. So far, our reporters and photographers have covered the history of south-central Idaho and what set off our most recent growth spurt, plus growth’s effect on the region’s justice system, water supply, education and health care system.
Most of those packages asked a similar central question: How are these industries and facilities prepared for future growth? This week, Mychel Matthews and Laurie Welch explored growth from a different angle: the rural effect.
Understanding that angle requires some historical context. As recently as the 1990 Census, Idaho ranked 42nd out of 50 states in population, with just more than 1 million residents. By the 2000 Census, it jumped to 39th in population. It still ranks 39th in population today, though it’s nipping at the heels of West Virginia, Nebraska and New Mexico to move up a few slots, according to 2017 Census estimates.
The secret is out about Idaho and the Magic Valley, as evidenced by the Gem State’s position as the fastest-growing state in the U.S. But as south-central Idaho continues to grow, how do we ensure we’re not leaving people behind? How do we ensure that Idaho maintains its sturdy agriculture base while providing enough housing and jobs that growth is still managed?
Those are some of the major themes in Matthews and Welch’s Big Story package. They’re heavy questions that don’t have simple answers. Cities are required to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years, but at the rate the Magic Valley is growing, 10 years might as well be a century. To avoid zoning issues between cities and agricultural land, county officials must revisit plans much more often than every 10 years.
Another major theme in Matthews’ portion of package is rural residents’ approach of “not in my backyard.” That mindset — often referenced as NIMBYism — makes growth tough to accomplish, as residents often oppose any and all development that hampers their way of life.
It would be easy to blame NIMBYism for slowing growth and wrapping development projects in extra layers of red tape. But for people who lived in Idaho since long before the state’s recent population boom, that mindset is understandable. And a large chunk of the people who did move to Idaho during its population boom likely did so because of the state’s scarce population, recreational opportunities and general room to breathe.
Since the aforementioned 1990 Census, Idaho’s population has increased by 700,000 residents. Even after considering that many Idaho residents either left the state or died in the past 27 years, that still leaves a huge chunk of the state’s population that remembers when this place was smaller and slower, and agricultural land was much more abundant.
As this week’s Big Story highlights, population growth looks different for those folks. We are inherently skeptical of outsiders, dating back to long before cities existed. That’s especially true today, when those outsiders come from places like California, a state that has little in common socially or politically with most of Idaho.
The phrase “managing growth” typically applies to a city handling growth responsibly, avoiding urban sprawl and having the right balance of housing, jobs and opportunities to match its population. But it also means ensuring a region maintains its identity and does not leave behind some residents while catering to others.
Growth, when managed well, can improve things for everyone. But it’s a balancing act for officials to take a step back and consider which parts of the region will grow, which parts will fall behind, and which parts are perfectly content to stand pat. That will be a major challenge for Magic Valley officials in the coming years. For the sake of maintaining a harmonious, booming city in the heart of the high desert, we hope they successfully strike that balance.
