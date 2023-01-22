OUR VIEW: The ‘Greater Idaho’ movement is well-organized, laudable, doomed

There have been countless efforts across American history to split apart states, even — in some cases — break away completely from the United States.

Remember when secession petitions were filed from all 50 states after Barack Obama won the 2012 presidential election? We, too, had forgotten.

Only once, in fact, has there been a true success story, and that’s when West Virginia separated from Virginia in 1863. Why? Because it’s increasingly expensive, time-consuming and politically complicated.

Few such efforts, however, have rivaled “Greater Idaho,” a boots-on-the-ground push to move Oregon’s border and relocate thousands of people disenfranchised by that state’s liberal ways to our state, where the conservative politics more closely align with their values.

Proponents envision a “Greater Idaho” that would include a massive chunk of what’s now eastern and central Oregon, about 65% of the Beaver State, according to The Daily Mail, while “freeing more than 380,000 rural Oregonians from stifling blue-state law,” organizers say on their website.

Undeniably, “Greater Idaho” has built a wave of momentum in recent years, and organizers deserve credit for rallying to win approval at the ballot box in 11 counties. They’ve also garnered support from some lawmakers: The Oregon Legislature, which convened this week, will consider a bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls to advance the movement by inviting Idaho political leaders to further talk about the idea, KGW reported.

The bill, while advocating for “Greater Idaho,” points to voting patterns in those eastern and central Oregon counties that, for decades, have “resembled voting patterns of Idaho.”

Don’t expect the bill to go far in Oregon’s Democratic-controlled statehouse. And while it’s possible, maybe even likely, that a group of representatives in the Idaho House will try to push the issue, don’t expect that to make more than a ripple, either.

“Greater Idaho,” in the end, is all but certain to go down as just the latest failed attempt to redraw state boundaries.

While we are impressed with the diligence and resolve of “Greater Idaho” organizers, we’re also reminded of those times when our children have complained along the lines of: “I wish I lived at my friend’s house. His parents are nicer, they let him (fill in the blank), and their house is just a lot better!”

The folks in Oregon look across the expanse and hunger for our conservative majority in city, county, state and federal politics. They may spout euphemisms about the rural vs. urban divide, and that’s a reality, too, but this movement is simply about Republicans wanting to live in a Republican-led state.

And just as Idaho’s political stripe isn’t likely to become liberal, Oregon’s is just as unlikely to become conservative.

Single-party states, however, are not rare in the West, where metropolitan-heavy population centers — see Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Denver, to name a few — regularly drown out rural voices.

It’s why Californians who live anywhere but along the coast have tried dozens of times, from the “State of Jefferson” in 1941 to the more recent “New California” movement, to break away on their own. They’ve all failed, as USA TODAY reported in 2018.

It’s also why the folks in Weld County, Colorado, have been clamoring for years to join Wyoming, as reported in 2021 by USA TODAY. Organizers remain active on a Facebook page, but the movement appears to have stalled because of water rights.

Imagine if this was our reality. What if the Boise metropolitan area leaned to the left, and the state’s only Republican influence was here in the Magic Valley? It seems likely there would be a similar rally to bolt for Utah or Wyoming, right?

Despite long odds, “Greater Idaho” organizers remain steadfast and, again, we appreciate their spirit and understand why they’d want to join a flourishing Idaho.

In arguing for their cause, organizers say on their website, “State lines have been relocated many times in American history because it just takes an interstate compact between two state legislatures and approval of Congress.”

Just? Unwittingly, “Greater Idaho” organizers have told us all why this movement is doomed to fail. There’s little to no incentive for two state legislatures and Congress to spend their time on the political grievances of but a sliver of people. Our political leaders, we hope, have greater issues to address for our future than “Greater Idaho.”

For those Oregonians who feel left out in their own state, there is a way to get here: You have to up and move, because “Greater Idaho,” for all its door-knocking and planning, is only a pipe dream.