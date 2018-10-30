The campaigns around Proposition 1 were — and, judging by the fliers in our mailboxes, still are — a mess. Both supporters and opponents have operated campaigns that range from disingenuous to downright false.
We have concerns about the ballot proposal, which would legalize terminals at race tracks where gamblers can place bets on past horse races, including that the initiative could head to litigation as soon as it passes.
But we think Proposition 1 should pass, despite our concerns.
It was tough to find out much about the initiative would actually do, mainly because both sides of the debate muddled the conversation.
The shady practices began way back early in the campaign when the workers hired to gather signatures asked people if they wanted to legalize horse racing. But horse racing is already legal in Idaho. We’ll never know how many people signed petitions believing they were supporting real, live horse racing.
Supporters doctored a local television segment in an advertisement and touted the educational benefits of the initiative even though just half of 1 percent of all proceeds will go to fund education. And we don’t think that measly amount is a reason to vote for it, anyway. Opponents have gone so far in moralizing against gambling to absurdly say that the machines will lead to more school shootings. We also don’t like the slippery-slope argument that these machines could lead to even more gambling in our state.
What the initiative would do is legalize historical horse racing machines, where, at tracks that offer at least eight racing days per year, gamblers can place bets on past horse races without knowing the outcome of that race. It’s a lot like a slot machine, right down to its appearance, but with two major distinctions: One is that, like live horse racing, bets are paid out based on the horse’s odds to win. So there is some skill, however slight, in picking winners. The other is that supporters of the initiative claim historical horse racing falls under “pari-mutuel wagering,” where players bet against each other rather than against the house, like at a casino or a sportsbook.
But Idaho’s Attorney General’s Office questioned the pari-mutuel nature of betting on horses, calling the initiative “legally vulnerable,” and without a constitutional amendment, “litigation likely appears the only means for resolving these issues under federal law.”
That’s our main concern about this initiative. It would be much smoother to allow historical horse racing through a constitutional amendment. If it passes as is, it will likely head straight to expensive litigation, to which Idaho is no stranger. But that’s hypothetical at this point.
The proposition’s major opponent, the Coeur d’Alene Indian tribe, opposed the measure to keep away competition from their own major gambling operation. Other opponents muddled the conversation, using fallacies and scare tactics to spook voters out of what is, at its core, a gambling initiative.
And that’s what swings us back toward supporting the initiative. If Idahoans want to spend their money gambling on video horses, they should be able to.
We see the concerns about this initiative, and we share some of them. There should be resources available for those with gambling addictions. We are concerned about how long and expensive the legal fight may be if the initiative passes. And we don’t like anything about the campaigns on either side of the issue.
But at its core, this is about the state government putting fewer restrictions on where Idahoans can spend their hard-earned money. That’s a stance we can support.
