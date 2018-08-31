Gooding and Richfield school districts each passed school ballot measures earlier this week, setting up their respective schools to replace and add needed facilities. In Gooding, 69.6 percent of ballots said “yes” to a 10-year, $950,000 annual plant facilities levy. In Richfield, a $4 million bond passed with 69.9 percent support from voters. Richfield’s bond is set to address myriad facilities at its school, including the heating and air conditioning systems, the gymnasium and a new welding and agriculture shop. Gooding’s levy required 55 percent approval, so it passed with flying colors. Richfield’s bond required a two-thirds supermajority, so it passed with a few votes to spare. In a vacuum, these ballot measures passing is not surprising. Save for a few measures in Shoshone and Wendell, Magic Valley voters have typically supported bonds and levies for their local schools. But what stands out to us is the voter turnout in tiny Richfield. Fifty-five percent of Richfield’s registered voters — 282 of 512 — showed up Thursday to cast a vote. For a school ballot Election Day, that is an impressive turnout. Back in March, Richfield voters passed a two-year, $275,000 annual supplemental levy, but even that garnered less than 30 percent turnout. In bigger cities like Twin Falls and Jerome, 55 percent — or even 30 percent — turnout for a school ballot measure would be unheard of. In the March 13 school ballot election, voter turnout in Twin Falls districts ranged from 5 percent to 13 percent. In March 2017, it ranged from 6 percent to 15 percent. So why did so many Richfield residents feel so strongly about Thursday’s $4 million bond? For one, Richfield got the word out. Here at the Times-News, we received several letters to the editor from community members who laid out exactly where the money would go and encouraged voters to support the measure. Not that bigger school districts don’t do that too, but there are simply fewer people to convince in a city like Richfield. Then there’s the inevitable difference between small towns and larger cities. Richfield has just one school in the district; Twin Falls, population approximately 48,000 has 16 public schools. As population increases, a city tends to be less insulated. Fewer people feel an attachment to the city’s school, and fewer people know someone personally who is involved in the school as a student, parent or teacher. Still, Richfield should provide hope for other school districts looking to drum up voter interest in school ballot measures. Of course, for school districts, that interest would be better if it’s in the form of support. But even if it’s not, having more voters is always better. When voter turnout is abysmal, like it has been for recent Twin Falls school elections, it leaves more room for error. Just a few votes could sway the election one way or the other. When voter turnout is strong, elections provide a much more accurate assessment of how a community feels about an issue. Drumming up interest in school ballot measures may be easier in places like Richfield, but that doesn’t mean the tiny town shouldn’t also serve as a goal for the bigger cities.
