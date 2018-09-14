Earlier this week, the Twin Falls City Council formally requested that the Idaho Transportation Department reroute U.S. 30 from the Second Avenues downtown to Washington Street, Sixth Avenue West and Minidoka Avenue.
The Second Avenues, wide open, three-lane, one-way roads, are intended to be traffic movers as part of U.S. 30. If you’re driving through downtown Twin Falls and planning to come out the other side, the Second Avenues are the roads that will get you there.
But with Twin Falls’ growth, the Second Avenues should take on a new purpose. And in some ways, they already have, even if the current infrastructure discourages it.
On Second Avenue North/East, there are multiple schools, a bar, a bowling alley and a Thai food restaurant, just to name a few. On Second Avenue South/West, there is a brewery, a tattoo shop and a post office. These are streets that more similar to their neighbor, Main Avenue, than they are to any highway. They house major downtown business, but those businesses are not particularly accessible when the streets double as major traffic movers.
No matter how ITD might handle a potential reroute, it would, at least temporarily, inconvenience those businesses on the Second Avenues. As we saw during last year’s Main Avenue reconstruction, that can hamper the bottom line and cause major headaches for businesses.
But shifting those roads from highways to pedestrian-friendly, slower-moving city streets would improve safety near the schools and, in the long run, would likely improve businesses too. In the short term it will hurt, but in the long run, it improves the city’s downtown infrastructure to make it more welcoming to both patrons and future businesses.
We encourage ITD to heed the Council’s request to reroute U.S. 30 and hand the Second Avenues back to the city. There is plenty of room for improvement and growth on those streets. But first, their purposes must change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.