Jason Benjamin, a former Canyon Ridge High School teacher, was tried for rape this week, under a statute that applies to any sex when the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is at least three years older. Benjamin, now 40, admitted to police that he had sex with a 17-year-old former student last October, and video of his confession was played during the trial. But the jury found him not guilty.
How can that be? For the past two days, we’ve been wondering that too.
The jury’s foreman, who declined to provide his last name to the Times-News, said Benjamin’s case did not meet the “true definition of rape” since he did not force himself on the girl. The jury did not want to “throw the guy’s life away, when in our definition she wasn’t raped.”
But in Idaho, under this particular statute, it’s exactly the definition of rape. And it’s not the role of a jury to decide whether they like a law.
As prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs aptly summarized after the trial, “Juries are never supposed to decide whether the law is wise of unwise. They are to decide whether the facts prove that the law was violated.”
That’s a basic tenant of our judicial system. Juries do not make laws. They are given a set of laws, created by our legislators, and they are supposed to determine whether the accused person broke the law as it’s been written.
It was never questioned that the sex between Benjamin and his former student was “consensual.” But under Idaho law, a 17-year-old cannot provide consent. So by definition, the girl was raped.
It’s important to remember that the jury foreman may have misrepresented the jury’s logic for finding Benjamin not guilty. Jurors are instructed to only speak for themselves and not their fellow jurors after a trial, so we don’t know how the whole jury came to the not guilty verdict. And jury nullification, where a jury finds a defendant not guilty because they do not support the government’s law, has sometimes happened during America’s darkest times, like when juries were expected to convict fugitive slaves. But is this really the hill upon which the jury wants to die? That 17-year-olds are capable of consenting to sex with their 39-year-old teachers?
Benjamin claimed he was afraid to turn down the teenager’s advances. But as a teacher, he’s supposed to be a figure of authority and trust. He failed on both accounts, and now we just hope the girl can properly recover from his crime.
We can’t believe we have to say this, but apparently we do: If you are an adult and an underage person pursues you romantically, it’s on you to act responsibly. Alert a school counselor or contact the teenager’s parents. You might think the teen is acting as an adult, but they’re not. No human brain is fully developed at 17 years old, and different versions of statutory rape exist for good reason.
This case is a prime example of why, as a nation, we must have frank discussions about consent. Justice will be not be served for this girl because the jury determined she gave consent at the age of 17. But again, under Idaho law, she cannot give consent.
If that makes your head spin, you’re not alone. In a case that seemed fairly straightforward, this decision is baffling. And if the foreman accurately explained the jury’s position, this was a flagrant injustice and an obvious example of a jury far overstepping its bounds.
