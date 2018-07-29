What do we want from our elected officials?
First, we think everyone would agree, we want them to represent us. We want to them to go to bat for us and to act in our best interest. And we want them to uphold the duties of their position with honor and decency.
Our expectations vary based on the specific office in question and, of course, the meaning of representation varies based on personal values. But that’s the gist of it. Represent me and do so honestly.
Still, the relationship between elected officials and constituents has come up often in recent months, as a populist, anti-establishment wave has swept over parts of Europe and much of the U.S. It’s trickled down to state and local levels too. Just look at the main emphasis of Republican challengers here in the Magic Valley during May’s primary elections. They attacked incumbents for being out of touch with voters and offered to listen to their constituents above all else. If it’s important to you, they claimed, it’s important to them.
In theory, that’s awfully attractive. And we want our elected officials to listen and consider our positions. But we also need them to make tough calls. If every single piece of government business were settled at the ballot box, there would be no need for city councils or state legislators.
But the truth is, most taxpayers don’t have time to keep up with every bit of minutiae at the local, state or national level.
When an issue piques the interest of a taxpayer, they can and should make their voice heard. Contact your elected official, write a letter to your local newspaper editor and raise a ruckus if need be.
But when the dust settles, elected officials should consider public input, weigh the options at hand and make an informed decision.
Twice this week, we were reminded that doesn’t always happen.
First, as we covered in an editorial earlier in the week, was Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid rejecting a family separation resolution because he was “ignorant to the facts.”
Then there was Larry Kerner, a write-in candidate for the Lincoln County Commission. On the issue of whether the county should renovate its existing downtown courthouse or build a new one, Kerner deferred to the taxpayer.
“Whatever you guys want to do with the courthouse is alright by me,” Kerner said. “It’s not up to me to make any decisions.”
We wholeheartedly disagree the second half of that. Considering the opinion of taxpayers is vital to being a good representative, but that doesn’t mean entirely absolving oneself from making decisions.
It’s a tough balancing act. It’s difficult at the local level and impossible at the national level for elected officials to know every last one of their constituents. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try, or that they shouldn’t listen and consider complaints both large and small.
But there’s a tipping point. Elected officials should be capable of making tough decisions that will be unpopular with some portion of their constituents. We just ask them to be informed when they do. It’s an essential part of the job.
