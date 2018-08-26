It’s been a while since Twin Falls has landed a major business. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the city’s economic growth has stagnated.
Twin Falls is still adding businesses. But it won’t always be a huge, splashy business. It won’t always be Chobani or Clif Bar.
Sometimes it’s chains like Hobby Lobby, Olive Garden and Planet Fitness, all of which are planning to open in the next six months or so. And sometimes it’s small, local businesses like breweries, creameries and restaurants that fix up existing structures instead of building anew.
Those new businesses should be cheered too, just as we cheer the huge businesses that put Twin Falls on the map regionally and nationally. Small businesses drive economic development too, as their dollars tend to stay local.
Regionally, the Magic Valley has landed some big businesses this summer. Less than three months ago, for example, a Netherlands-based cold storage company announced plans to bring a $90 million facility to Burley next spring.
But the region’s commitment to small business may pay off in the form of foreign investment too. In early July, several Japanese small businesses stopped by the College of Southern Idaho and Clif Bar during their tour of Idaho to pursue partnerships. According to one of the businesses’ CEOs, small businesses are often overlooked by the Japanese government. In Idaho, they see an opportunity for a seat at the table.
Unemployment in the Magic Valley ticked up slightly last month, but Idaho is still enjoying a string of 11 straight months with statewide unemployment under 3 percent. Jobs are aplenty regionally and statewide. For that, we can thank businesses of all kinds.
Incremental economic development is often overshadowed by major announcements. In the times between major investments, let’s appreciate the diversity of business in the Magic Valley. It’s all economic development, whether it’s big or small.
