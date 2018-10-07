Winnie Christensen, founder and director of Miss Africa Idaho, posed one essential question to each of the pageant’s contestants this year.
“Since this is a chapter in your life, what are you going to say about the Idaho chapter?”
It’s a heavy question, but one that the contestants seemed to embrace. As the fourth annual pageant wrapped up in Twin Falls this week, and Miss Somalia, Bushra Mohammed, was crowned Miss Africa Idaho 2018, the question has lingered with us.
Contestants in Miss Africa Idaho must be either first, second or third generation Africans, and each participant represents her home country. The winner represents an entire continent that comprises 54 countries and 11.7 million square miles. But then, as they head to Miss Africa USA, they also represent Idaho, their new home.
It’s a psychological burden that’s tough for Americans to understand. As refugees, these women were relocated, often from family members, in a strange foreign land, albeit one that typically offers a brighter future than their home countries, at least in the short term.
Then they join a competition that offers a chance to get back to their roots. They wear sashes adorned with “Miss Sudan,” “Miss Eritrea” and “Miss Democratic Republic of Congo.” They teach people about their homeland during the pageant, and they spread the message that it’s not just war and struggle in Africa. It’s also strength and resilience, traditional attire and choreographed dances. It’s the identity that makes us who are are, but we rarely consider it until we’re no longer surrounded by others who share the same identity.
And speaking of culture and identity, Twin Falls is changing. The Magic Valley will remain an oasis in the desert and a throwback to the old days of the West. Cowboys, ranchers and rugged terrain will remain, ensuring the region stays true to its roots. But the region is also growing and becoming more diverse, taking on a slightly different identity. It’s now home to our Hispanic neighbors, our African neighbors and neighbors who are refugees from around the world.
It’s a delicate balancing act to take on some parts of a new identity while keeping a region’s foundation intact. But Alma Jam, Miss Africa Idaho 2015 and Miss Africa USA 2016 2nd runner-up nicely summarized that challenge.
Jam was born in Cameroon, where she lived until moving to Idaho when she was 10. She said she’s a combination of the values held in Cameroon and the U.S. She applies Cameroon’s strict respect for elders but she also embraces how the U.S. encourages freedom of education for women.
She keeps her roots intact while embracing the better parts of her new identity. That sounds especially relevant to the Magic Valley these days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.