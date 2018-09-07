The number of crimes reported in several Magic Valley counties, including Twin Falls, increased last year. The city reported an increase of 33.9 percent between 2016 and 2017, and Twin Falls County reported an increase of 24 percent.
But with growth, that’s pretty much inevitable.
When a city’s population increases, its raw number of crimes is bound to increase too. Same for car wrecks, water usage and food consumption. More people means more of the things people bring with them.
But what’s not inevitable is an increase in crime rates. And in that department, Twin Falls seems to be doing OK.
Despite the seemingly drastic year-over-year increase, the city’s crime rate — the number of crimes per 10,000 residents — is still about half of what it was 20 years ago. In that time, the city’s population increased about 45 percent. So as Twin Falls has added new residents and become more diverse, the rate at which crimes have been committed has decreased relative to the city’s population. Despite the increase, Twin Falls is still safer than its been in recent memory.
On the other side of the year-over-year data are Blaine County and Filer. Blaine County’s reported crimes decreased 17.2 percent, including 26.8 percent in Bellevue. But for much of 2017, Marshal Ross Scaggs was a one-man police force in Bellevue, a city of about 2,400 residents. That indicates, and Scaggs confirmed, that many crimes went unreported or unpursued by police because of a dearth of resources.
In Filer, reported crimes decreased 35 percent between 2016 and 2017. It’s tough to say what caused that decrease, but one thing is certain: The number of crimes committed in Filer did not decrease 35 percent from one year to the next. Chief Jeff Trombley, who joined the department in October, said Filer’s police department is reviewing how reports are entered to ensure they’re thoroughly accounted for in the future. In short, those figures seem unlikely to represent actual crime rates in Filer.
It is better to be in Twin Falls’ position than in Filer’s or Bellevue’s. If police forces are so understaffed that crimes are allowed to slip through the cracks, then law-abiding citizens cannot reasonably feel safe. And when a police department like Filer is in flux for much of the year, leaving crime numbers skewed, residents cannot get a sense of how safe they should feel.
Twin Falls’ one-year increase in crimes reported is troubling, but as Chief Craig Kingsbury points out, it could also be an encouraging sign. It could mean more people feel comfortable calling police to report crimes, or officers may be using their available time to look for crime to combat.
Blunt measurements rarely tell the whole story, especially when a community is growing. Raw crime numbers may be increasing in some Magic Valley counties, but that does not mean crime rates are skyrocketing. It simply means the city’s crimes are growing in step with its population. But when crime rates trend upward, that’s cause for concern. In the meantime, it’s mostly business as usual.
If the crime rate is rising, aren’t I less safe no matter what the reason?
The article points out that it is the increase in population. But no matter what the reason, I’m more apt to be a victim as the crime rate is up.
It would be more accurate to say the crime rate is up due to the increase in population but TFPD has a handle on it.
I usually carry a weapon in Twin Falls. You would never know it because I carry it concealed. I don’t want to upset other people who don’t like to see weapons out in the open. I spend a fortune on holsters to properly and safely conceal my weapon.
I carry a weapon incase an Officer needs help. That is about as likely as being struck by lightning. But that’s why I carry. Old habits.
Twin Falls is safe. But, ofcourse not as safe as when we were at 25-30,000. They rolled sidewalks up at 9 P.M. in those days. You could shoot a high-powered Rifle down North Blue Lakes at 9 P.M. and not worry about hitting anyone. And no one would care.
Twin Falls, like other Cities, put their number of Officers numbers with Federal recommendations. So many Officers per 10,000 of permanent residents. Federal recommendations also state that it is just a rule of thumb, that some Cities due to their location, might need more. They never print that part.
The population of Twin Falls roughly doubles during the daytime and weekends. People coming here to work and play. You need to have the personnel geared for the heaviest time, not the most inactive time. Plus, we are had a crossroad to California and the Northwest, some bad people go through here. I would like to see the City give this some consideration.
I wrote a letter to the Council when I was Sgt. Explaining this and at that time asked for 1/3 more Officers. That was in the 90’s. Due to the increasing population. It’s my understanding the letter never made it to the Council.
But yes, the Article is correct in my opinion. Twin Falls is safe, has a rising crime rate due to population growth, and Twin has a not only excellent P.D. but superior to many. I fear the Police Dept. should have enough Officers to police more like 100,000 souls other than 50,000.
Running from call to call during the weekends, not even having enough time to eat. Not being able to spend what time we needed on calls was for the birds.
Plus, we had a 3-15-minute response time.
I often hear “Yes I called the Police, but they didn’t do anything.” Fact of the matter is, they didn’t have time to do anything. The Officers trying to stay clear to respond to life threatening calls, keeping each other backed up.
Whatever their population is running during busiest times is where their Officer per Capita population should be.
Twin is safe and growing every day. I hope TFPD doesn’t take this as an insult, I’m trying to help.
This post is just an experienced opinion. This place is going to continue to grow if the World around us is so violent. People will come.
Is the Police Departments growing with the population they have sworn to protect?
Danny Crafton
