Twin Falls Police Car
A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The number of crimes reported in several Magic Valley counties, including Twin Falls, increased last year. The city reported an increase of 33.9 percent between 2016 and 2017, and Twin Falls County reported an increase of 24 percent.

But with growth, that’s pretty much inevitable.

When a city’s population increases, its raw number of crimes is bound to increase too. Same for car wrecks, water usage and food consumption. More people means more of the things people bring with them.

But what’s not inevitable is an increase in crime rates. And in that department, Twin Falls seems to be doing OK.

Despite the seemingly drastic year-over-year increase, the city’s crime rate — the number of crimes per 10,000 residents — is still about half of what it was 20 years ago. In that time, the city’s population increased about 45 percent. So as Twin Falls has added new residents and become more diverse, the rate at which crimes have been committed has decreased relative to the city’s population. Despite the increase, Twin Falls is still safer than its been in recent memory.

On the other side of the year-over-year data are Blaine County and Filer. Blaine County’s reported crimes decreased 17.2 percent, including 26.8 percent in Bellevue. But for much of 2017, Marshal Ross Scaggs was a one-man police force in Bellevue, a city of about 2,400 residents. That indicates, and Scaggs confirmed, that many crimes went unreported or unpursued by police because of a dearth of resources.

In Filer, reported crimes decreased 35 percent between 2016 and 2017. It’s tough to say what caused that decrease, but one thing is certain: The number of crimes committed in Filer did not decrease 35 percent from one year to the next. Chief Jeff Trombley, who joined the department in October, said Filer’s police department is reviewing how reports are entered to ensure they’re thoroughly accounted for in the future. In short, those figures seem unlikely to represent actual crime rates in Filer.

It is better to be in Twin Falls’ position than in Filer’s or Bellevue’s. If police forces are so understaffed that crimes are allowed to slip through the cracks, then law-abiding citizens cannot reasonably feel safe. And when a police department like Filer is in flux for much of the year, leaving crime numbers skewed, residents cannot get a sense of how safe they should feel.

Twin Falls’ one-year increase in crimes reported is troubling, but as Chief Craig Kingsbury points out, it could also be an encouraging sign. It could mean more people feel comfortable calling police to report crimes, or officers may be using their available time to look for crime to combat.

Blunt measurements rarely tell the whole story, especially when a community is growing. Raw crime numbers may be increasing in some Magic Valley counties, but that does not mean crime rates are skyrocketing. It simply means the city’s crimes are growing in step with its population. But when crime rates trend upward, that’s cause for concern. In the meantime, it’s mostly business as usual.

