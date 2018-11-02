A trio of incumbents in District 26 is facing challengers Nov. 6. In the firmly purple district, which includes Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding and Camas counties, two of the incumbents — Sen. Michelle Stennett and Rep. Sally Toone — are Democrats, and one — Rep. Steven Miller – is a Republican.
We think all three have done a good job of representing District 26 in the statehouse, and they should all be re-elected on Nov. 6.
Stennett, who assumed office in 2010 after the death of her husband, Sen. Clint Stennett, is a model for working across the political aisle and ensuring Democrats — and, in turn, her constituents — have a voice in state politics.
Stennett’s challenger, Republican Julie Lynn, is a strong candidate. She philosophically opposes Medicaid expansion but endorses it in practice as long as it comes with a work requirement. She’s wary of the voter initiative since it’s a government program, but she also sees that this is a dire problem that’s in desperate need of a solution.
Health care, education and fiscal responsibility are all areas where Lynn would likely excel in the statehouse, but we see nothing from Stennett to indicate that she’s not handling these issues well already.
Toone, seeking her second term as a state representative, had adopted Stennett’s same approach to working across the aisle. A former schoolteacher, Toone brings valuable first-hand experience of what it’s like to be in an Idaho classroom, and she’s a relentless advocate for rural schools.
Stennett and Toone are proof that, at the state level, political party doesn’t matter as much as we think it does. When it comes to actual work of governing, listening to and advocating for your constituents holds infinitely more weight than what letter you carry next to your name.
As a member of the Joint Financial Appropriations Committee, Miller holds a key position in the House, and he’s widely respected by fellow legislators for his thoughtfulness and sensibility.
We certainly don’t agree with all of Miller’s votes. On some of the more contentious bills of this past legislative session, including one that would have kept firearms out of the hands of anyone convicted of domestic abuse, Miller cast votes that didn’t align with what we thought was right for Idaho.
But we understand the reasoning behind his votes. He takes each bill individually on merit, considers them carefully and votes according to his principles and the enforceability of the law. Miller is not afraid to break from other south-central Idaho legislators, and he’s not the kind of legislator who votes with his party just because it’s the easy thing to do.
Miller faces a tough candidate in Muffy Davis, a young and energetic Paralympian. Davis has dealt extensively with Idaho’s health care system, and she had firsthand knowledge of how frustrating the process can be and how financially debilitating a major injury can be.
There’s plenty we like about Davis’ campaign and her outlook on politics, but we still think Miller — along with fellow incumbents Stennett and Toone — is best suited to represent District 26.
