Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the U.S. There is plenty to like about the state, as shown by how many people want to call this place home.
But one thing still holding back Idaho from reaching its full potential is our public schools. The state needs fresh leadership that can be a steady advocate for schools, and we think Cindy Wilson is the best choice for taking on that challenge as Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Idaho’s nationwide public school ranking varies depending on the source and the factors measured, and it’s tough to come up with a one-size-fits-all ranking for each state in the country anyway. But no matter the measure, Idaho is not where it should be when compared with our peers.
More than 20 percent of high schoolers statewide don’t graduate, placing Idaho 40th in the nation for graduation rate. And a lack of state funding places Idaho in the bottom 5 percent nationwide for preschool enrollment.
Some of the problems in the state’s public school system, including the lack of children attending preschool, could be fixed with state funding. But several lawmakers say Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who is seeking a second four-year term, was rarely accessible and absent for key votes throughout this past legislative session. Ybarra, who is seeking a second four-year term, denies these accusations. But if lawmakers feel that she’s not accessible, it doesn’t much matter whether she thinks she is or not. If employees feel the boss is not accessible, then the boss doesn’t get to decide that’s not the case.
A similar dynamic is clearly brewing between legislators and Ybarra. The botched rollout of Ybarra’s $21 million per year KISS initiative in August is a prime example of our concern about Ybarra making decisions in a vacuum. In creating the plan, which intends to provide funding to each school district in the state to address school safety, she did not consult the state’s Office on School Safety and Security. She has since consulted outside groups in revising the plan. But Brian Ames, program manager for the Office on School Safety and Security, said he didn’t even know she was working on a safety initiative until it was already released.
Wilson, a Democratic challenger, has more than 30 years of teaching experience across the state. She’s also served on the Idaho Board of Correction, so she’s seen first-hand what happens all too often when students fall behind early on in school and never catch up. Wilson wants to address the state’s rural teacher shortage, which has hit the Magic Valley hard, similar to how the medical profession recruits rural doctors. Stipends or loan forgiveness could attract new teachers who, saddled with student loans, have no choice but to go elsewhere to make a livable wage.
The primary way Idaho can attract new teachers — and retain the ones we have — is to pay them salaries comparable to neighboring states. This is one area where Ybarra can be proud. The career ladder has raised teacher pay in the past five years, albeit slowly and incrementally. This year, Ybarra proposed a hefty pay raise for both new and veteran teachers, but that turned out to be the product of an accounting error. After correcting the error, the pay raise was modest for veteran teachers and almost nonexistent for new teachers.
Wilson sees the importance of raising teacher pay, and she has the leadership, communication skills and passion to ensure that it gets done in the Legislature. As a longtime contributor to state guidelines and curricula, she’s been establishing relationships with both Democratic and Republican legislators for decades. She considers herself a fiscal conservative, saying she wants to account for every dollar given to public schools, and she wants to ensure that no work is duplicated. That’s the kind of leadership Idaho needs, and it’s what makes Cindy Wilson the best candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.
